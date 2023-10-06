Questlove Shares Heartfelt Throwback To Celebrate Black Thought’s 50th Birthday

In a heartwarming celebration of friendship and musical legacy, Questlove, the frontman of The Roots, recently marked the 50th birthday of his longtime friend and colleague, Black Thought. The iconic musician took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 4, to share a cherished moment from their past. He posted a "first-ever" photo they snapped together. Questlove's Instagram post offered a touching glimpse into their deep bond that has endured over decades.

In the caption accompanying the nostalgic image, he shared the sentimentality of the moment. He revealed "Took forever finding this photo we took back in high school in 1988. Our first ever photo. I’m not even sure if we were Radioactivity yet. I wish I could let these two know the journey that lay ahead for them." As Questlove commemorated Black Thought's 50th birthday, his Instagram post resonated with fans. The photo offered a small insight into the enduring friendship and artistic journey shared by these two influential figures. The "first-ever" photo serves as a symbol of their camaraderie and their ability to inspire countless others through their music and friendship.

Read More: The Roots Got Their Big Break In A Philly Strip Club, According To Questlove

Questlove Shares Early Photo Of Himself And Black Thought

The photograph captures a significant moment from the duo's high school days. It highlights a time before they achieved fame and recognition as musicians. It serves as a reminder of their humble beginnings and the remarkable journey they embarked on together. For those less familiar with Questlove and Black Thought's musical careers, they are at the helm of The Roots, a renowned hip-hop band that has transcended musical boundaries. The group is celebrated not only for their groundbreaking music but also for their role as the in-house band for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Black Thought, whose real name is Tariq Trotter, is renowned for his lyrical prowess and is often regarded as one of the most influential lyricists in hip-hop history. His contributions to The Roots have played an integral role in shaping the landscape of modern hip-hop. Meanwhile, Questlove, born Ahmir Khalib Thompson, is a multi-talented musician, producer, and author who has left an indelible mark on the music industry. His commitment to preserving the cultural roots of music while pushing artistic boundaries has earned him widespread acclaim. Most recently Questlove was responsible for curating the Hip-Hop 50 tribute performance for the 2023 Grammys. Stay tuned to HNHH for more music news.

Read More: Questlove Details Why Some Artists Didn’t Perform For Hip Hop 50th Grammy Tribute