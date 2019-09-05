50th Birthday
- MusicHip Hop Legends Unite To Honor J Dilla On His 50th BirthdayBusta Rhymes was among the many who expressed his admiration for the figure.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicQuestlove Shares Heartfelt Throwback To Celebrate Black Thought's 50th BirthdayQuestlove and Black Thought go way back.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicPharrell Receives Birthday Wishes From Snoop Dogg, Timbaland, & MorePharrell is a truly beloved figure.By Alexander Cole
- SongsRegina Hall Praised Online Following Hilarious 50th Birthday SongRegina Hall is celebrating her birthday in style.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMariah Carey Celebrates 50th Birthday By Recording New SongMariah Carey is spending her 50th birthday—or, as she calls it, "anniversary"—in quarantine, recording a new song at her home studio.By Lynn S.
- GramNiecy Nash Celebrated Her 50th Birthday In A Crystal ThongNiecy Nash gave new meaning to the term "50 and fabulous" by celebrating her milestone birthday in nothing more than a top hat and a crystal thong.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicJay-Z's 50th Birthday D'usse Bottle Sparks Six-Figure Lawsuit: ReportBenard Creative marketing firm has filed a lawsuit against D'Usse after not receiving payments for Jay-Z's 50th birthday bash.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureDiddy Delayed His 50th Birthday Bash Until His Late Ex Kim Porter's BirthdayHe wanted it to feel like he was celebrating with her.By Lynn S.
- GramSaweetie Proves To Be Destiny's Child Long Lost MemberHere for it. By Chantilly Post
- MusicChristian Combs Buys Dad, Diddy, Extravagant 50th Birthday GiftDiddy may be very rich, but he still deserves birthday surprises. By Noah C
- MusicDiddy Turns 50 Today, Friends Celebrate Him & His Influence#Diddy50. By Noah C
- GramBow Wow Shares Funny Clip Wishing Jermaine Dupri Happy 50th BirthdayBow Wow shows love to his guy Jermaine Dupri on his 50th birthday.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJennifer Lopez Says Turning 50 Was The "Best Moment" Of Her LifeJLo's on top of the world.By Chantilly Post