Black Thought Has Lost Attachment To Kanye West’s Music

The Roots’ iconic rapper Black Thought had some opinions about Kanye West’s creative identity slipping away. In a recent interview with Pitchfork, he broke down some albums from legends OutKast, Kanye, A Tribe Called Quest, and more. His 50th birthday is on October 3 and he referred to albums that have really moved him and made him who he is today. They broke it down by starting at the age of five and advancing for another five years. However, his age 35 album that he selected to talk about had the juiciest quotes to dissect.

Black Thought chose one of Kanye’s many industry-shaking records, 808s & Heartbreak. It is infamously known for its mixed reviews from fans and the rap community alike. But, it will go down as of his best works of all time for its influence on so many artists. The Weeknd, Kid Cudi, and many other careers might not happen without 808s. Songs like “Heartless” which just went RIAA Diamond-certified about a week ago, are such iconic tracks that carry so much weight. However, Thought feels like Ye has lost his mystique since that time.

Black Thought Believes It’s “More Assembly-Line”

One of the reasons Thought details throughout his discussion about Ye is that he feels the personality is lacking. He says, “I connect with Kanye’s music less now. Maybe it’s because of the rate at which he’s been putting out art and having to keep up. I think his process has become more assembly-line.” He goes on, “I don’t know if anything’s lost, but what is sometimes compromised is the personality. The main person it’s supposed to be about is sometimes overshadowed by all these other writers, producers, and people who are contributing.” Most people will take this excerpt at face value, but could he be referring to the antics and comments he has made?

