Hailed as a Rap pioneer with unmatched influence in Hip Hop, people listen when Big Daddy Kane speaks. In 2021, Verzuz paid homage to Rap’s veterans by hosting a show featuring Kane and KRS-One. Several other classic Hip Hop artists joined them for the celebration, proving that from one generation to the next, Hip Hop has an elite class of hitmakers.

Recently, the “I Get the Job Done” artist sat down with 97.9 The Box and was asked which current rappers he admires. “J. Cole is my hero,” said Kane.

He called Cole “my dude,” while also praising Kendrick Lamar before continuing his list.

“Rapsody. Lady London is a must. She is incredible,” he also shared. “And…man. I was so hoping and praying to see another Migos album because their style reminded me of the Funky 4 + 1 with their in-and-out thing. I’m a fan of their music.”

Funky 4 + 1 was a Bronx-based Hip Hop group that existed from the late 1970s to the early ’80s. The crew consisted of Jazzy Jeff, Sharon Green, D.J. Breakout, Guy Williams, Keith Keith, The Voice of K.K., and Rodney Stone.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 17: KRS 1, Big Daddy Kane and Fat Joe attend TrillerVerz Featuring KRS 1 vs Big Daddy Kane at Barclays Center on October 17, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Kane also applauded Migos’s fashion sense because “you got to be fly.” He added, “Those dudes be fly.”

Migos were hit with devastating news following the November 1 death of member Takeoff. The rapper was a guest at a private party in Houston when a verbal altercation turned deadly. Someone opened fire, striking the beloved rapper. Police noted that Takeoff was an innocent bystander who wasn’t involved in the disagreement.

Patrick Clark has been arrested on charges of murder. He and his lawyer contend Clark isn’t responsible for Takeoff’s death. Clark was released on $1 million bond reportedly paid for by a “concerned citizen” who believes in his innocence.