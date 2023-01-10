The tragic death of Takeoff is something that many still can’t wrap their heads around. Halloween weekend was being enjoyed from one coast to the other when news surfaced in the early morning hours of November 1 that Takeoff had been shot. Soon, it was confirmed that the beloved Migos rapper passed away, and quickly, the public began seeking answers.

At this point, we’ve learned Takeoff was at a dice game with Quavo and dozens of others when he was killed. In a new interview, comedian Shawty Shawty says he spoke with cousins of the rapper and received details regarding what led to the shooting.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 09: Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during the 2022 ONE MusicFest at Central Park on October 08, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)

“Quavo dominates in a whole lot of things, basketball, all of this,” Shawty said while on the Ugly Money podcast. “So, they say they had been shooting basketball earlier, and then they got to the bowling alley, and they said there was a dice game. And they say that Quavo noticed that the dice were not right, and that’s where the argument started.”

“Quavo—Everybody know Quavo got a mouth. Everybody know Quavo talked junk. I don’t think that was the atmosphere to talk sh*t. You got to respect.”

Elsewhere, Shawty said Takeoff and Quavo shouldn’t have been gambling.

“When you make it to a certain point—God took you past that point so you don’t fall backwards.” He added that even he doesn’t do shows in “certain hoods” because he doesn’t want “the same hod that I got out of, snatch me back.”

Patrick Clark has been arrested for the murder of Takeoff. Through his lawyer, Clark denies being the person responsible for the rapper’s death. He was recently released on a $1 million bond, reportedly paid by an unnamed “concerned citizen.”

Investigators say Takeoff was an innocent bystander who was killed during a verbal altercation. The unproblematic rapper continues to be grieved by fans and loved ones.