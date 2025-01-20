Takeoff's Alleged Murderer Gets Update On Next Court Date

Takeoff's alleged killer, Patrick Xavier Clark, will be appearing in court on February 25, according to new documents obtained by XXL on Monday afternoon. The upcoming court date comes as the murder trial for the Migos rapper continues to struggle to get going over two years since the initial crime.

Police originally arrested Clark a month after Takeoff's death and charged him with murder. He was arrested alongside Cameron Joshua, who was hit with weapons charges in connection to the killing. The shooting occurred during an argument over a dice in front of 810 Billards and Bowling in Houston, Texas. Police believe Takeoff to have been an innocent bystander during the attack.

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 04: Quavo and Takeoff attend the "Only Built for Infinity. Links" Album Listening Party on October 4, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Clark eventually got out of jail in January 2023 after being released on a $1 million bond. A few months later, a grand jury indicted him on murder charges in the case. "Today’s action by the grand jury is not unexpected. We would ask people to remember that getting an indictment requires meeting a very, very minimal standard of proof," Clark's attorney said at the time. "When we get inside a courtroom and in front of a jury, where we will be able to put on our evidence and cross-examine the state’s witnesses – where the standard of proof is guilt beyond reasonable doubt – we expect the jury will come back with a verdict of not guilty." It remains unclear when his trial will officially kick-off.