Patrick Clark
- Pop CultureTakeoff Shooting Detailed By Survivor, Sydney Leday: "I Remember Running Away"Sydney was celebrating her birthday in Houston when she was shot in the head during the altercation that killed Takeoff.By Erika Marie
- CrimeTakeoff Murder Suspect Patrick Clark Bond Paid By "Concerned Citizen": ReportClark was released on $1 million bond, reportedly paid by a "concerned citizen and family friend" who believes in his innocence.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAccused Takeoff Killer Patrick Clark Released On $1 Million BondTakeoff lost his life in a fatal shooting last November.By Jada Ojii
- MusicJ. Prince Shows Love To Takeoff On Livestream, Calls Out Haters"I want all y'all to know, none of y'all love him no more than I do," said Prince.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAccused Takeoff Shooter Could Claim Self-Defense In Murder CaseThe accused killer allegedly tried to flee the country prior to his arrest earlier this month.By Jada Ojii
- MusicTakeoff's Murder Suspect Tried To Get Emergency Passport: ReportWhen Patrick Clark, or DJ Pat, was arrested, he reportedly had a large sum of cash and was prepared to flee to Mexico.By Erika Marie