Lil Yachty Sparks Intense Debate About Culture Vultures After Bringing Ian On Stage During Summer Smash

Ian even mimicked Yachty's infamous festival entrance.

Lil Yachty remains one of the biggest artists in hip-hop right now. However, he has caught quite a bit of flack over the years thanks to his comments about the genre. He hasn't always been extremely complimentary of the culture as a whole. Moreover, he has even claimed that doing a psych rock album made him feel like a true artist, implying that being in rap doesn't make you an "artist." These criticisms have been at the forefront of people's minds, and Yachty has been scrutinized greatly for it.

That scrutiny continued this weekend as Yachty was performing at Summer Smash in Chicago. Overall, this was a massive festival especially with Chief Keef returning to the city after 10 years. During Yachty's set, he fished for a viral moment as he brought out the controversial rapper Ian. Subsequently, Ian did Yachty's now infamous stage entrance which got a huge cheer from the crowd but an eye-roll from Twitter. Ian is known for ripping off the sounds of Gucci Mane and others, which has led to Culture Vulture discourse. As you can imagine, that discourse was prevalent over the weekend as Ian made his Summer Smash debut.

Lil Yachty x Ian

In the tweets below, many noted that Yachty shouldn't be co-signing someone like Ian. Moreover, others felt like this was a horrible display for hip-hop and sets a bad example for the future. There were plenty of others trying to keep it light by simply saying that Ian has "no aura." If anything is for certain here, it is that Ian is a controversial figure who will never receive universal acclaim. Instead, he will likely continue to face this criticism for as long as he remains active.

Fans Begin To Weigh In