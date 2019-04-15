culture vulture
- MusicMeek Mill Claims Record Labels Are Benefitting From "Black Murder And Poverty"Meek Mill says that labels are "operating without consequences."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMacklemore Says "Culture Vulture" Narrative "Wasn't My Truth"After beating out Kendrick's "good kid m.A.A.d. city" for Best Rap Album at the Grammys, Macklemore has faced "culture vulture" accusations.By Erika Marie
- SportsJake Paul Left Speechless After Tyron Woodley Calls Him A Culture VultureJake Paul and Tyron Woodley's fight is going to be an interesting one.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTyron Woodley Rips Jake Paul For Being A Culture VultureWoodley is interested in a fight against Jake.By Alexander Cole
- NewsDJ Megan Ryte, A$AP Ferg & will.i.am Disavow Culture Vultures On "Culture"DJ Megan Ryte teamed up with A$AP Ferg and will.i.am on a song that is for the culture.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNick Cannon "Can't F*ck With" DJ Vlad After Minister Louis Farrakhan ControversyHe discusses Vlad "misquoting" the minister and if the talk show host is a Culture Vulture.By Erika Marie
- MusicRuss Accuses Post Malone Of Being A Culture Vulture During InterviewRuss might have taken a slight jab at Posty. By Dominiq R.
- MusicTech N9ne Sounds Off On Anyone Calling Eminem "Culture Vulture"Tech N9ne holds it down for his "Speedom" collaborator. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentIs Ed Sheeran A Culture Vulture? A Deep Dive Into His Hip-Hop TiesAmid Wiley's claims that Ed Sheeran had exploited grime for his own gain, we take a look at Ed Sheeran's multiple liaisons with the hip-hop world on both sides of the Atlantic. By Robert Blair
- AnticsDame Dash Confronts Adam22 On Being A "Culture Vulture" During Live InterviewAdam22 was barely able to get a word in.By Alex Zidel
- BeefEd Sheeran Shares Open Letter To Wiley Over "Culture Vulture" AccusationsWiley's been taking aim at a few artists over the past few months. By Aron A.
- MusicWiley Continues His Drake Assault With Scathing AccusationsIt's clear Wiley isn't a fan of Drizzy.By Alexander Cole
- MusicWiley Unleashes Scorn Upon Drake & Ed Sheeran: "Culture Vultures"Wiley offers up some free smoke. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWiley Accuses Ed Sheeran Of Clout Chasing: "I'm Getting My Guitar & Foot Pedal Out"Wiley feels that Ed Sheeran is using Grime to gain cool points; Stormzy gets involved.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentYezJulz Dragged After Summoning Her Ancestors To Defeat Party-CrasherWhy doesn't YesJulz learn from her mistakes? By Aron A.
- MusicMiley Cyrus Finally Apologizes For Comments On Hip-Hop: "I F*cked Up"Miley Cyrus finally apologizes and acknowledges her mistakes for her comments on hip-hop.By Aron A.
- MusicWiley Mocks Drake's Canadian Accent As Their Beef IntensifiesWiley pokes fun at Drake after the superstar responded to his "culture vulture" allegations.By Alex Zidel