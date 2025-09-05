Ghostface Killah Has A Strong Message For Drake

Drake and Bobbi Althoff had the internet talking once again earlier this week thanks to their new interview. In it they got into topics of various degrees. From the BBL Drizzy quips and his alleged ab procedure to his beef with Kendrick Lamar, lots was covered.

However, there was one conversation that brought out Drake's more hostile side. He went on the defensive while discussing the "culture vulture" label that has been attached to him for years. It's something that was brought up in the aforementioned feud multiple times as well.

For example, on "euphoria" Lamar spits, "You not a rap artist, you a scam artist with the hopes of bеing accepted." Or there's his scathing remarks about being a "colonizer" on "Not Like Us." He especially focused on what he views as fraudulent connections with rappers from Georgia.

"You called Future when you didn't see the club / Lil Baby helped you get your lingo up / 21 [Savage] gave you false street cred / Thug made you feel like you a slime in your head / Quavo said you can be from Northside / 2 Chainz say you good, but he lied."

He's admitted in the past that it really irks him, and he reiterated that with Bobbi.

Drake ICEMAN

"My intentions are pure. It's the same way even in music. People will be like, 'Your a culture vulture.' People will describe the collaborative efforts that I have put forth and the artists that I've picked up or shined a light on as me taking. They'll put a negative spin on it and try and tell me it's a self-serving thing and I think I get real sensitive about that," Drake said.

However, Ghostface Killah believes that the Toronto rapper needs to let it roll of his shoulder. However, his answer to TMZ comes across as him telling Drake to man up, in a sense. In the interview clip caught by XXL, the Wu-Tang Clan icon says, "Oh. Hey, listen, I've been called worse than that. You need to chill out," he said.

Whether or not he meant it that way is up for interpretation. But considering how a lot of rappers view Drake right even following the beef, it does make us wonder what Killah was trying to imply.

But Drizzy may want to employ that advice (friendly or not) right now, though. Right now, he's getting torched for what many are calling a disappointing third episode of his ICEMAN livestreams.

He's been using them to tease the namesake album but this one just didn't hit as much as the previous two. His close friend Kai Cenat was even upset with the result. "I can’t fake it. That was so a*s. Biggest waste of my f*ckin’ time… I can’t fake it that was a*s."