Post Malone Reveals Drinking Helped Him Cope With Culture Vulture & One-Hit Wonder Labels

Malone has definitely endured a lot throughout his ever-changing career.

Post Malone is an artist who is always adapting his style. He's not afraid to explore what he can do, and that mindset is allowing him to dip his toes into the country space. In just a few days, August 16 to be exact, the Texas singer and songwriter will be delivering his sixth studio project, F-1 Trillion. The 18-song set will consist of numerous collaborations and duets with some of the most widely recognized stars in the genre. Luke Combs, Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll, and Lainey Wilson are just a few to rattle off.

However, Post Malone doing this throughout his nearly decade-long run in the industry has been met with some backlash. That was seemingly the case, especially when broke into the hip-hop scene in middle 2010s with "White Iverson". According to XXL, Malone spoke with CBS Sunday Morning during the recent filming for the music video for "Guy For That". During his conversation with Anthony Mason, they reflected on what it was like for him to explode into what can be an unforgiving genre.

Post Malone Has Fought Through The Adversity

Posty says that he was dealing with a lot of "culture vulture" and "one-hit wonder" accusations. He revealed that it took a hefty mental toll, and it didn't help that he was so young (early 20s). "It sucked. I was a kid". He leaned on drinking heavily to numb the pain he was dealing with, but even then, "It's hard not to [take it personal]", Malone admitted. However, him continuing to create music helped him push through and become the chameleon-like superstar we know him for being today.