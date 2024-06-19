Post Malone Reveals Title And Release Date For New Album

Posty has returned.

Post Malone has become a pop culture force. He got his start as a rapper in the late 2010s, but he's managed to crossover in virtually every facet of entertainment. He has a controller emblazoned with his logo. The "Rockstar" singer made a cameo in the action remake Road House. He's even unavoidable in commercials. And now he's back with a brand new album for the summer. Post Malone thrilled fans by announcing the title and release date of the album on Instagram.

The rapper used a photo of a Nashville billboard to unveil the title of the album, which is F-1 Trillion. This is a play on the F-1 truck, and it follows the Post Malone convention of tweaking items or phrases to give them a new meaning. Beerbongs and Bentleys (2018) exemplifies this, as does Twelve Karat Toothache (2022). F-1 Trillion will drop on August 16th, which means fans can expect to hear a lead single sooner rather than later. The truck imagery, and the Nashville setting of the billboard, of course, suggests that Malone is going to continue to pursue a country music direction. This is a direction that he's been going towards for the past couple months.

Post Malone Is Embracing Country Music

In November 2023, Malone told Twitch viewers he'd been recording music for a new country album. "Country album is coming," he announced. "I keep singing a song that we made while I was in Nashville, and it's so f*ckin' sick, but it's not out. We made such sick music down in Nashville. It was so much, so much fun." The rapper also teased a country collab with Blake Shelton back in May. If any fans were in doubt that Post Malone was leaning more country, one need only look at his 2024 guest appearances. He showed up on the latest albums from Taylor Swift and Beyonce, with the latter being titled Cowboy Carter. He's making it very clear where he's going.