Post Malone Teases New Country Collab With Blake Shelton

Post Malone has pushed hip-hop into some interesting directions. He got his start as a crooning rapper, but the more time passes, and the more ambitious he becomes, the harder it gets to categorize his style. We're talking about an artist who has collabs with both Justin Bieber and Ozzy Osborne. A guy who just put out a smash single with Morgan Wallen. It should then come as no surprise that the next artist Post Malone has in mind for a collaboration is country superstar Blake Shelton.

Post Malone shared a video of the untitled collab on his Instagram. The video footage sees the artist crack open a beer and vibe out in a recording studio, while the audio gives us our first hint of what his and Shelton's voices sound like together. Spoiler: they sound pretty good. The song has an uptempo party feel, which plays to the strengths of both artists. It falls within the wheelhouse of their lyrical focuses, which is partying and having a good time (when it's not about being heartbroken).

Post Malone Teased His Uptempo Country Hit On IG

"Somebody pour me a drink, somebody bum me a smoke," Malone and Shelton sing in unison. "I’m ’bout to get on a buzz/ I’m ’bout to get on a roll. I’ve been breaking my back, just keepin’ up with the Joneses." It's ironic that Post Malone's credibility with country fans has been bolstered by the likes of Wallen and Blake Shelton, given that he was one of the features on Beyonce's Cowboy Carter album. The fact that Queen Bey felt his inclusion was warranted only speaks to his impressive blurring of genre lines.

Post Malone has been vocal about his love for country music in the past. The "White Iverson" rapper told podcast host Joe Rogan that it's one of his favorite genres. He made a point of drawing the line between traditional country and some of the radio-friendly stuff, though.

"The whole Johnny Cash… he always sang murder ballads," Malone noted. "It’s the old school production, it’s the old school voice. And I find a lot of the time in country now, it’s very overproduced... Whenever I’m listening to that [country], it makes me feel like I’m a hard a*s." We're curious to see how the artist threads the needle between this old school country and the radio-friendly music he makes.

