Post Malone Revealed To Be In Exclusive Cowboys Alum Group Chat

Cowboys legend Drew Pearson has revealed that Post Malone is part of an exclusive Cowboys group chat along with a number of Cowboys alums. "The 88 Club" is a group chat amongst players who have the #88 jersey for the Cowboys. Furthermore, this includes Michael Irvin, Dez Bryant, and CeeDee Lamb. "You know he's going crazy! He's on the group text with us. He's a big fan," Pearson said of Malone's involvement in the group, calling him an "honorary member".

Malone has long been a vocal fan of the Cowboys. He often attends home games and performs in a Cowboys jersey. In October, Malone opened a Cowboys-themed Raising Canes. Of course, the restaurant is located in the heart of Dallas. While Malone's inclusion in the group chat is somewhat strange, it definitely feels like that the other members of the group chat are happy to have him there.

Post Malone Buys One-Of-One Magic: The Gathering Card

Back in August, Malone made a once-in-a-lifetime purchase. In March, Wizards of the Coast released a Lord of the Rings card set for their massively popular competitive card game. However, within in this crossover collection was the One Ring, based on the One Ring of Power from the iconic fantasy series. The One Ring card is truly unique - a one-of-one, serialized, foil-printed card. Furthermore, it was placed into a random Collector Booster pack somewhere in the world.

Furthermore, the cards were officially launched on June 23. Within hours, bounties worth millions of dollars were offered for the retrieval of the One Ring. Within a week, the card had been found by an anonymous collector in Canada. The card was subsequently graded at Mint 9 and resale offers, also in the millions, began flooding in. The most prominent of these was a reseller in Spain who offered $2 million plus an all-expenses trip to Europe. However, the One Ring has instead landed in the realm of men, with a humble bard by the name of Austin Richard Post.

