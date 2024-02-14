Post Malone Looks Gnarly In First Photos From "Road House" Set

Post Malone was spotted in some gnarly makeup as Jake Gyllenhaal shared photos from the set of Road House. Malone's makeup appeared to indicate that he had just shot a fight scene, given the bruised and bloody look he was sporting. "A man of many talents. To say it was a pleasure working together is an understatement. Welcome to the #roadhouse @postmalone!" Gyllenhaal wrote on Instagram.

Road House is a reimagining of the 1989 Patrick Swayze film of the same name. In the original, Swayze plays a bouncer at a Missouri bar who must protect the establishment from a corrupt businessman. However, in this new version, "A former UFC middleweight fighter [Gyllenhaal] ends up working at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys where things are not as they seem." The film is set to open South by Southwest next month and will be available on Amazon on March 21.

Post Malone Drops $2M On One Of A Kind Magic: The Gathering Card

However, Road House is just the latest example of Malone flexing his non-musical interests. Last year, Malone became the proud owner of the One Ring Magic: The Gathering card. In March, Wizards of the Coast released a Lord of the Rings card set for their massively popular competitive card game. Within this crossover collection was the One Ring, based on the One Ring of Power from the iconic fantasy series. Additionally, The One Ring card is truly unique - a one-of-one, serialized, foil-printed card. Furthermore, it was placed into a random Collector Booster pack somewhere in the world.

According to a post on X from Brook Trafton, Malone has now acquired the One Ring card. Trafton had previously spoken with outlets such as Dexerto anonymously through his PR presentation, The Notable Group. However, Trafton went public to share the news of the sale to the acclaimed musician. "This is my dream come true, meeting @PostMalone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale. @PostMalone @wizards_magic you’ve changed my life. Things like this don’t happen to people like me. Forever grateful 🙏 ✨ #mtg #onering," Trafton wrote on X, also sharing a video of him meeting Malone and safely delivering the card.

