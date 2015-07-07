JAKE Gyllenhaal
- Pop CulturePost Malone Looks Gnarly In First Photos From "Road House" Set"Road House" comes out on Prime next month.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureMaggie Gyllenhaal Net Worth: What Is The Actress Worth?Spotlight on Maggie Gyllenhaal's diverse acting career and achievements, leading to an impressive net worth in 2023.By Rain Adams
- SportsConor McGregor's Acting Debut RevealedConor McGregor will be starring in a remake of a classic movie.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureJake Gyllenhaal Addresses Taylor Swift Song, Speaks On "Unruly" Fanbases "Cyberbullying"Fans believe Swift's "All Too Well" is about Gyllenhaal, and he says that entertainers have a responsibility to encourage their supporters to "be civil."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJake Gyllenhaal Admits He Doesn't Bathe Regularly: “I Find It Less Necessary"Jake Gyllenhaal says he's finding it "less necessary" to bathe everyday.By Kevin Goddard
- MoviesHeath Ledger Refused To Joke About "Brokeback Mountain" Gay RomanceHeath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal caused controversy back in 2005 with their film "Brokeback Mountain" & Ledger apparently didn't see their roles as a punchline.By Erika Marie
- Entertainment"Spider-Man: Far From Home" Lands Near $600 Million Dollar Global Box OfficeSpider-Man: Far From Home continues its ascension. By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Spider Man" Costume Designer Explains Peter Parker & Mysterio's Flexible FitsAnna B. Sheppard killed it. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJake Gyllenhaal Dons Mysterio Bowl For Post "Spider-Man" BenderJake Gyllenhaal has mastered the art of post-shoot method acting. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentJake Gyllenhaal Passionately Defends Sean Paul: "He Makes Every Song Better"Jake Gyllenhaal listens to Sean Paul and loves him.By Aida C.
- MoviesMysterio's Costume Shown Off In New "Spider-Man: Far From Home" ImageMysterio's costume is seen in new promotional content.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment50 Cent Trolled By Jake Gyllenhaal For Constantly Flexing Luxury Whips50 Cent spent the day stunting his collection of cars so Jake Gyllenhaal showed him his new whip.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentRyan Reynolds Fleeced Into Wearing Ugly Christmas Sweater by Hugh JackmanThe beef continues.By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentJake Gyllenhaal Finally Admits To Playing Mysterio In "Spider-Man: Far From Home"Thanks for confirming what we already knew Jake!By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Spider-Man: Far From Home" Footage Hints That MJ Knows Spidey's Real IdentityFans claim they hear "Peter."By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Spider-Man: Far From Home" Set Photos Give First Look At Jake Gyllenhaal As MysterioHis outfit looks like Magneto meets Vision. By Karlton Jahmal
- Music"Spider-Man: Far From Home" Will Feature Samuel L. Jackson's Nick FuryThe new Spider-Man flick adds a few familiar faces. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentJ.B. Smoove Joins Cast Of "Spider-Man: Far From Home"J.B. Smoove is making Marvel moves.By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"The Sisters Brothers'" Debut Trailer Stars John C. Reilly & Jake Gyllenhaal“Brothers by blood, Sisters by name."By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJake Gyllenhaal In Talks To Play Villain For "Spider-Man: Homecoming" SequelWe all knew Spider-Man would be back.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJake Gyllenhaal Could Be Ben Affleck's Replacement As BatmanJake Gyllenhaal could be stepping into the role of Batman. By Matt F
- Original ContentFall Preview: A Netflix Must-Watch ListThe first day of Fall has arrived.By Karlton Jahmal
- News50 Cent & Jake Gyllenhaal Cover VIBE Magazine50 Cent and Jake Gyllenhaal cover the new issue of VIBE.By Rose Lilah