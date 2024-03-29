Ranking Beyoncé "Cowboy Carter" Features: Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, & More

Beyoncé has officially released her eighth studio album, COWBOY CARTER. It is the second installment of a three-act trilogy following 2022’s Renaissance. COWBOY CARTER sees Beyoncé fully diving into the realm of country, tapping into her Texan roots. Prior to her latest release, she first ventured into the genre on “Daddy Lessons” from 2016’s Lemonade. The latest album's lead singles “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” and “16 CARRIAGES” appear on the new 27-track album, of which Beyoncé handles the majority herself. There are, however, numerous guest appearances that contribute vocals throughout the tracklist. As we begin to digest her latest album, we are ranking Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER features from least to greatest. This list excludes those who speak on the interludes, such as Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Linda Martell, and Rumi Carter. Take a look at the list below.

5. “SPAGHETTII” & “SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN'” – Shaboozey

Featured on both “SPAGHETTII” and “SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN'” is hip hop and country artist Shaboozey. “SPAGHETTII” is easily the most rap-oriented song on the album, and Shaboozey assists Beyoncé in bridging the the two genres. However, his overall performance is nothing outstanding compared to other COWBOY CARTER guest features. The same can be said about Shaboozey’s appearance on “SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN'.” He lends his vocals to the first part of the song, which fuses country and Jersey club. Shaboozey’s guest features ensure vocal variety on the 27-track album, but they are not memorable in the grand scheme of the tracklist.

4. “BLACKBIIRD” – Tanner Adell, Brittany Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, & Reyna Roberts

COWBOY CARTER’s second song is one of a few different Beyoncé covers. She reimagines The Beatles’ “Blackbird,” enlisting Tanner Adell, Brittany Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, and Reyna Roberts as features on the song. The up-and-coming country artists get a moment to shine, especially Adell. Due to the song being a cover and its short runtime, the artists’ feature feels more like a brief solo than a complete collaboration. Their appearances may be short, but being a featured artist on a Beyoncé album is the ultimate cosign.

Post Malone’s surprise feature on COWBOY CARTER is one of the album’s best collaborations. On “LEVII’S JEANS,” his voice sounds very comfortable over the mid-tempo guitar strumming. He also pushes himself vocally, which is a necessity for those who sing alongside Beyoncé. The collaboration feels very natural and works for both of their musical styles. With the two being in completely different artistic places earlier in their careers, now was the perfect moment for Post Malone and Beyoncé to sing together.

2. “JUST FOR FUN” - Willie Jones

Willie Jones’s feature on “JUST FOR FUN” might be brief, but he leaves quite the impression. An instant standout on COWBOY CARTER, his feature is its very own moment, especially when he and Beyoncé sing together. Their voices complement each other nicely, with the bass of Jones’s voice coinciding with Beyoncé’s deeper register. Willie Jones does not overstay his welcome on “JUST FOR FUN,” but his presence certainly enhances the track.

1. “II MOST WANTED” - Miley Cyrus

Easily the standout COWBOY CARTER feature is on “II MOST WANTED,” a beautiful duet between Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus. Over the course of her career, Cyrus has shown that country is her true calling, which “II MOST WANTED” reinforces. It is the style of music over which she sounds most comfortable and is able to showcase her vocal ability. Beyoncé’s smooth and overpowering voice, combined with Miley’s gentle and gruff tone, blend seamlessly as they sing with one another. While Beyoncé’s voice tends to vocally outshine anyone, their voices come together in country music. Miley Cyrus’s feature on “II MOST WANTED” is undoubtedly the most memorable and impressive feature on COWBOY CARTER. It feels like a true collaboration more than any other guest appearance.

