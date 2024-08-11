Chloe Avoids "Trouble In Paradise" On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

Other great R&B releases this week came from Ambré, Leon Thomas, Rae Khalil, and Coco Jones. Which one was your favorite?

HNHH's latest R&B Season playlist update is back to keep tabs on the best of the best new releases adjacent to the genre this week. Out of what we'll cover here, the big headliner is Chlöe's new album Trouble In Paradise, boasting 16 tracks and a lot of sonic lushness and earworm qualities after her previous 2023 effort, which was no slouch. In addition, special guest performances from Anderson .Paak, YG Marley, Jeremih, and Ty Dolla $ign provide a pretty versatile and well-rounded representation of different rhythm and blues styles. As far as highlights go, we'd recommend the .Paak-assisted "Favorite" for its bubbly percussive patterns and sweet harmonies.

Elsewhere in the R&B world, we also wanted to shout out Leon Thomas' latest single, the crisp and easy-going "MUTT." The standout here is the clean and pristine drum kit on display, which bounces off of a rubbery bassline with ease. Also, additional vocals help to flesh out some of the song's harmonic flourishes in an intoxicating way, and Thomas' lead performance is charismatic enough to hang onto every word. Try to serenade a prospective partner with this cut and get back to us in the comments with the results.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

For the hip-hop fans out there who are looking for some fusions on this R&B Season playlist update, you're in luck. One of this week's highlights is Rae Khalil's new track "CARPINTERIA," featuring more groovy drums, atmospheric keys, and a buttery smooth verse from Indiana's own Freddie Gibbs. It lands on Khalil's brand-new album CRYBABY, which also has plenty of highlights that you shouldn't miss. Who knew that a soulful collab would contain one of the best new verses of the week?