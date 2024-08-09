Chloe Enlists Ty Dolla $ign, Anderson .Paak, Sister Halle & More For Sophomore Effort "Trouble In Paradise"

The lead up to Chloe Bailey 's new album Trouble In Paradise has been one of pessimism on the listeners' side. One of half of the Atlanta R&B duo Chloe x Halle was being bombarded with flop predictions due to what critics feel was not enough promotion. However, the 26-year-old songstress has been taking the doubts in stride and with confidence, something that this album has plenty of. This follows up her debut from just over a year ago, In Pieces. Just looking at each of the projects on tracklists alone, you can see that Chloe feels she can work alongside some more established names in her field. Those include Ty Dolla $ign , Jeremih , and Anderson .Paak .

We'd say that Chloe does more than enough to hold her own on these collaborations from Trouble In Paradise. What also is showing confidence in her skills are the production choices. This 16-song set features many subsets of R&B such as contemporary, Afrobeats, and pop. What also sets this LP apart from its predecessor are Chloe's dynamic and showstopping vocal performances. The range she puts on display is quite amazing and great examples of this include "Same Lingerie", "Rose", "Might As Well", and the intro, "All I Got (Free Falling)". Chloe told the haters she feels she can never flop because she's making music she loves. That is apparent here and we would say it's more so than ever before.