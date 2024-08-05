Chloe Bailey Shares Release Date For Her Highly-Anticipated Album, "Trouble in Paradise"

BYCole Blake104 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards - Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Chlöe attends the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Chloe Bailey's next album is arriving sooner than you may think.

Chloe Bailey will finally be releasing her next album, Trouble in Paradise, on August 9, through Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records. She confirmed the release date in a post on Instagram on Monday. "A storm is coming," she warned in the caption of a photo of herself floating in a body of water.

The post left fans in the comments section stoked for new music from the singer. "This was supposed to be the album of the summer and now summers almost over [crying emoji] imma still stream it tho," one impatient user commented. Another wrote: "Wait but this is too much for me….. LATTO & CHLOE on the same day???????"

Read More: Chloe Bailey Has Fans In A Daze Thanks To Her Stunning St. Lucia Carnival Outfit

Chloe Bailey Performs At Coachella

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 19: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chlöe performs during the 2024 Coachella Valley. Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1 at Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2024, in Indio, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)

As for what fans can expect from the new album, Chloe recently gave an idea of the direction she's going in during an interview with Billboard on the red carpet of the 2024 BET Awards. “It’s what a summer fling feels and tastes like,” she told the outlet. As for the production of the project, she added: “I have been obsessed with the Caribbean, so definitely Afrobeats-inspired, island vibes. That’s what I’ve been inspired by, so you’ll definitely hear some little nuances of that in there.”

Chloe Bailey Announces New Album, "Trouble in Paradise"

Additionally, speaking with Nylon earlier this year, she revealed that her sister, Halle, as well as Anderson .Paak and Jeremih will all be featured on the project. Check out Bailey's announcement for Trouble in Paradise on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Chloe Bailey and her upcoming album on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Chloe Bailey Has Everyone's Mouths On The Floor After Sharing More Stunning St. Lucia Pics

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...