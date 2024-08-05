Chloe Bailey Shares Release Date For Her Highly-Anticipated Album, "Trouble in Paradise"

Chloe Bailey's next album is arriving sooner than you may think.

Chloe Bailey will finally be releasing her next album, Trouble in Paradise, on August 9, through Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records. She confirmed the release date in a post on Instagram on Monday. "A storm is coming," she warned in the caption of a photo of herself floating in a body of water.

The post left fans in the comments section stoked for new music from the singer. "This was supposed to be the album of the summer and now summers almost over [crying emoji] imma still stream it tho," one impatient user commented. Another wrote: "Wait but this is too much for me….. LATTO & CHLOE on the same day???????"

Chloe Bailey Performs At Coachella

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 19: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chlöe performs during the 2024 Coachella Valley. Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1 at Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2024, in Indio, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)

As for what fans can expect from the new album, Chloe recently gave an idea of the direction she's going in during an interview with Billboard on the red carpet of the 2024 BET Awards. “It’s what a summer fling feels and tastes like,” she told the outlet. As for the production of the project, she added: “I have been obsessed with the Caribbean, so definitely Afrobeats-inspired, island vibes. That’s what I’ve been inspired by, so you’ll definitely hear some little nuances of that in there.”

Chloe Bailey Announces New Album, "Trouble in Paradise"