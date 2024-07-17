Chloe Bailey Has Everyone's Mouths On The Floor After Sharing More Stunning St. Lucia Pics

Chloe is living it up in the Carribean.

Chloe Bailey, the older sister of Halle Bailey and GRAMMY nominee, is someone that seems to not involve herself in too much drama. Whether it be through her music or just how she carries herself in real life, the Georgia native appears to be a source of positivity. Her fellow artists and female besties certain see that from her as well, especially as of late. Over the last couple of days, the "FYS" singer has been living it up in the Caribbean Island of St. Lucia to celebrate the titular carnival. Chloe shared her first collage which included a photoshoot of her stunningly vibrant and traditional costume. The rainbow-colored get-up had everyone melting for numerous reasons.

"Wow! Wow! You look incredible!!!! Such a beautiful soul!! I literally gasped!!! You better keep shuttin it alllll down 🩷💋🩷", Khloe Kardashian wrote. Additionally, she could not forget to mention the curves. "This body!!!!!! Wow I’m not ok". Well, Khloe, she listened to your wishes because she has just done it again. With the St. Lucia Carnival coming to an end, Chloe Bailey decided to give her supporters one more good long look.

Chloe Bailey's Body Fit Snuggly In Her St. Lucia Costume

"St Lucia carnival matched my freak 🥰🙊", the "Boy Bye" artist stated. In this series of pics, Chloe is wearing a new get-up without the feathers. It is a simpler and more understated look, but the green and gold laced costume still highlights all of her gorgeous assets. Tinashe made sure to comment on this post, especially after the clever nod to her latest hit song. "SHEEEEEESH ! 🔥🔥🔥", she replied. A fan account was also praising the vocalist times ten. "ALL “NATURALE” GURRL THEM THIGHS CAN DO NO WRONGS, ITS GIVING PERFECTION".

