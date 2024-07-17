ZAYALLCAPS, Raq Baby, & NoHeart Shad: Three Artists To Listen To Right Now

These artists will make your playlist a lot more interesting.

Every month or so, HotNewHipHop provides its readers with a few lesser-known artists that they should check out, immediately. In July, we have a truly special lineup for you all. It's the summer time which means the vibes need to be just right. Overall, the three artists we are about to present to you have dropped tracks that are perfect for those summer months. Below, you will find ZAYALLCAPS, Raq Baby, and NoHeart Shad. Three unique rappers with their own distinct styles. Enjoy.

ZAYALLCAPS - "BOY (V)"

Los Angeles artist ZAYALLCAPS has a distinct style that immediately invokes a sense of nostalgia. Overall, his track "BOY (V)" is one that is going to have you feeling like you're on a cloud floating through the sky on an overcast day. That said, the vibes are still uplifting enough to be perfect for chilling on a bright summer day. From the instrumental to the flows, ZAYALLCAPS provides listeners with a perfect blend of hard-hitting synths and 808s, as well as melodies that will be stuck in your ears for days on end. His whole catalog is a delight, so be sure to give this a listen.

Raq Baby ft. BigWalkDog - "Day By Day"

Raq Baby's song "Day By Day" begins with synths are that easy to recognize but oftentimes hard to pinpoint. Overall, this is a track that had originally been teased on social media. Fans were begging for it, and when he dropped it, it did not disappoint. Throughout the song, Raq Baby shows us that he is not an artist to play around with. He has a great ear for flows, and he is sliding all over this track while also providing fans with some braggadocious and menacing lyrics. It's a memorable track and that instrumental will leave you wanting to come back for more.

NoHeart Shad - "Jumanji"

Lastly, but certainly not least, we have this NoHeart Shad track featuring BigWalkDog called "Jumanji." From start to finish this song can be classified as a banger through and through. From the hard-hitting production to Shad's confident flows, this is a song that you are most definitely going to be impressed by. BigWalkDog also comes through with a solid guest verse, making this a well-rounded track that will definitely command some attention.