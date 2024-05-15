Chloe Bailey Dons A Leopard-Print Bikini In Stunning Beachside Snaps

2023 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chlöe performs onstage during Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective at Hollywood Palladium on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Chloe's fans are hoping this may signal new music.

Chloe Bailey is an artist that fans have been incredibly excited about, and it is easy to understand why. Overall, she came up with her sister in the appropriately named group Chloe x Halle. However, both sisters are now focused on their solo careers. For instance, Halle just had a child with DDG and has been dropping some singles. Meanwhile, Chloe dropped off an album last year and has been hard at work with a tour and her latest drops. Not to mention, she has been easing into her role as an aunt to her new nephew.

In the midst of all of this, it appears as though Bailey has gone on vacation to a warm destination where there are plenty of beaches and plenty of places to pose. We know this because, in her last few Instagram posts, Bailey has been flexing her vacation. She has also been posing in swimwear and showing off her figure, much to the delight of fans. In her latest post, she showed off a scintillating leopard-print bikini in a lengthy photoset that was taken near and around the water.

Chloe Bailey On Vacation

The post had fans talking about her most recent song "fys." "I fear this album is about to turn my sexy all the way up. from the fys visual to the freedom of boy bye, this album finna have me UP. i'm honestly not ready," one fan wrote. "omg this is my song fys has been on repeat and boy bye I can’t wait until this album drop both singles have been bangers too yess Chloe I’m so happy for you," said another. Hopefully, new music will be on the way, sometime soon.

Let us know what you think about Chloe Bailey and her solo career, in the comments section down below. Were you a fan of her debut album? What kind of direction would you like to see her go in with her next project? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. we will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

