Chloe Bailey’s Explosive Usher Tribute Leaves Fans In Awe After 2024 BET Awards

Social media users can't get enough of Chloe Bailey's "Good Kisser" performance.

Last night, various artists graced the stage at the 2024 BET Awards for a tribute to Usher in honor of the hitmaker's well-deserved Lifetime Achievement Award. Latto, Teyana Taylor, Childish Gambino, Tinashe, Keke Palmer, Summer Walker, Chloe Bailey, and more took part in the fun celebration of his decades-long career with renditions of some of his biggest hits.

Chloe's cover of "Good Kisser" has since gone particularly viral, as social media users share their reactions to the explosive performance. While some are praising the 26-year-old songstress for her unforgettable stage presence, others have been reminded of her serious vocal abilities, and are thrilled by her song choice.

Chloe Bailey Teases Trouble In Paradise

"Chloe is a mf BEASTTTT on stage! they KNEW to give my sister 'Good Kisser,'" one X user says of the tribute. "She breathes LIFE into these damn award shows RESPECT CHLOE BAILEY," someone else writes. Chloe is also currently gearing up to unleash her sophomore album, Trouble In Paradise, and this performance has fans more eager than ever to hear what she has up her sleeve.

An official release date for the project has yet to be confirmed, though it's expected to drop sometime this summer. She even teased the upcoming LP at the awards show, revealing she was heavily inspired by the Caribbean. As for what fans can expect to hear, she told Billboard "Afrobeats-inspired island vibes."

Fans React To Chloe Bailey's "Good Kisser" Performance