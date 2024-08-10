Drake Headlines Our Stacked New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

Other hot new releases this week came from Latto, Travis Scott, Boldy James, Polo G, BossMan Dlow, Hanumankind, and Kodak Black.

We got an avalanche of great new hip-hop releases this week, so let's tune into our latest Fire Emoji playlist update to catch up with the best of the best. The big drop this time around was Drake's 100 GIGS project, which gave fans three new songs as well as a whole lot of bonus content, behind-the-scenes peeks, and early versions and recordings of other tracks. As far as other albums or long-form offerings this week, we got two highly anticipated LPs. Polo G made a triumphant return with HOOD POET thanks to fiery performances like "Bad Kids" with GloRilla, whereas Latto came through with what many are calling her best project yet with Sugar Honey Iced Tea, on which "Brokey" is a big highlight.

Elsewhere, we also got a lot of hot new singles on Fire Emoji this week. One of the most surprising but also exciting collabs we witnessed was the team-up between Travis Scott and Asake on "Active," a single for the latter's upcoming album. Speaking of link-ups, a recent new music video also has a lot of fans revisiting and bumping Megan Thee Stallion and Yuki Chiba's "Mamushi."

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

In addition, Fire Emoji held more surprises this week thanks to Ciara and BossMan Dlow's "Run It Up" and its bombastic harmonies. Hype also continues to build and grow for Hanumankind and Kalmi's Project Pat homage, "Big Dawgs," and it's great to see this song build more momentum. Detroit also got a big reason to stand up proudly this week thanks to Boldy James, Tee Grizzley, and Harry Fraud's "Cecil Fielder." As for some love down South, Kodak Black came back with the menacing "Hit Stick" with his classic drawl.

Rounding out the list, we have a pretty vibrant collab with Skilla Baby, Doe Boy, and Flo Milli's "Special." Finally, don't forget to check out Warhol.SS and KARRAHBOOO's "BLOCKLIST" for the most current sound on this update. Check our Fire Emoji playlist out above and let us know what your favorite inclusion on it was this week down in the comments section below. Don't forget to also tell us what else we missed this week and, as always, come back to HNHH for the latest great music drops around the clock.