Doe Boy, Skilla Baby, & Flo Milli Find Their "Special" Matches On New Collab

The Cleveland native grabs two of the hottest commodities in mainstream rap for a banger.

Doe Boy is continuing to bring together big names with this new single "Special". The Cleveland, Ohio native is working with Skilla Baby (once again) and Flo Milli, a first timer. The Midwesterners were recently on "Smack Sh*t", a September 2023 release, so you know they are going to have great chemistry. In fact, they do on "Special", a song all about being infatuated with a one-of-a-kind woman. However, if you are familiar Doe Boy and Skilla Baby's music, you know they aren't going to go about this subject matter in lovey-dovey fashion.

Flo Milli is also her to give this collaboration its extra flair and raunchy attitude with some pretty braggadocious bars. "I be like, "F*** a red light," I'm speedin' my way to the d**k (Damn) / He found out my s*** was tight 'cause he could barely make it fit (Woah) / Now he stalk a b**** for life, you know I'm good for talking s*** (Hey)". This banger is co-produced by Gentle Beatz, a rising name from Germany whose done a lot of his early hitmaking alongside BossMan Dlow. Overall, "Special" has loads of firepower on all sides, making it a sure-fire club mainstay going forward. Stream the single with the link below.

"Special"- Doe Boy, Skilla Baby, & Flo Milli

Quotable Lyrics:

I knew I was special when I didn't pay attention in class (Duh)
Imagine b****es want my head, I like makin' 'em mad (Haha)
Pretty b****, he choosin', I can't help, he like chocolate and a** (Okay)
I might shake it all night (Ooh), he suckin' toes, they all white (Yeah)
I was first, stupid b****, she a pup, I'm a pit'

