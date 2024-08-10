Doe Boy, Skilla Baby, & Flo Milli Find Their "Special" Matches On New Collab

Doe Boy is continuing to bring together big names with this new single "Special". The Cleveland, Ohio native is working with Skilla Baby (once again) and Flo Milli, a first timer. The Midwesterners were recently on "Smack Sh*t", a September 2023 release, so you know they are going to have great chemistry. In fact, they do on "Special", a song all about being infatuated with a one-of-a-kind woman. However, if you are familiar Doe Boy and Skilla Baby's music, you know they aren't going to go about this subject matter in lovey-dovey fashion.
Flo Milli is also her to give this collaboration its extra flair and raunchy attitude with some pretty braggadocious bars. "I be like, "F*** a red light," I'm speedin' my way to the d**k (Damn) / He found out my s*** was tight 'cause he could barely make it fit (Woah) / Now he stalk a b**** for life, you know I'm good for talking s*** (Hey)". This banger is co-produced by Gentle Beatz, a rising name from Germany whose done a lot of his early hitmaking alongside BossMan Dlow. Overall, "Special" has loads of firepower on all sides, making it a sure-fire club mainstay going forward. Stream the single with the link below.
"Special"- Doe Boy, Skilla Baby, & Flo Milli
Quotable Lyrics:
I knew I was special when I didn't pay attention in class (Duh)
Imagine b****es want my head, I like makin' 'em mad (Haha)
Pretty b****, he choosin', I can't help, he like chocolate and a** (Okay)
I might shake it all night (Ooh), he suckin' toes, they all white (Yeah)
I was first, stupid b****, she a pup, I'm a pit'