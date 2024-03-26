Doe Boy Brings A Short But Punchy Single "Shoulda Coulda Woulda"

Cleveland, Ohio may be one of the most underrated cities on the United States when it comes to providing the hip-hop genre with talent. For years we have seen artists like Kid Cudi, Trippie Redd, mgk, and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony become some of the top charting names in the business. All of them and so many more have big time records and hits upon hits. One person we can throw in that conversation without a doubt is Doe Boy. The Freebandz signee, which is Future's label, has bangers like "100 Shooters" with Meek Mill, 3AM IN LA, and "Ghetto Superstar" featuring G Herbo and Roddy Ricch too. Now, Doe Boy is back with a quickie but memorable cut "Shoulda Coulda Woulda."

That is what also makes the Midwestern city a slept-on hub for rap music. A majority of the names are bringing different styles to the forefront, increasing the diversity. Doe Boy is the one you go for when you want a dopamine hit. "Shoulda Coulda Woulda" is the MC's first record of 2024 and it follows up a strong 2023 as well.

Listen To "Shoulda Coulda Woulda" By Doe Boy

Doe Boy had one of his most active years of his career last year. He put out five singles, as well as his LP BEEZY. The tape featured names like BabyFace Ray, Lil Yachty, Luh Tyler, Don Toliver, Future, G Herbo, Future, and more. On Instagram, Doe Boy is possibly hinting at a tape in the near future. In the post announcing "Shoulda Coulda Woulda," he asked his fans if they would want more music in the future. "“Shoulda Coulda Woulda” OUT NOW 🦅 Drop a 🔥 if y’all want me to drop again!!" Run up those flame emojis, we want more!

