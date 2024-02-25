Drake Brings Out Machine Gun Kelly & Doe Boy For Cleveland Show

Drake brought out two hometown musicians in Machine Gun Kelly and Doe Boy as he hit up Cleveland, Ohio. The walkout marked the latest stop on the "It's All A Blur - Big As The What?" Tour. However, some fans questioned where Kid Cudi, another Cleveland legend, was.

However, Kelly is a pretty good pull. The pop punk artist is famously proud of his hometown. Late last year, he appeared on Travis Kelce's podcast and tried to get the tight end to return home. “I’m sure you get asked this question behind closed doors a lot, but I would be remiss if due to the nature of our friendship and just as a Clevelander if I did not insert this question personally. I will give you $500,000 cash upon arrival just for shopping or whatever you want. As well as matching that same amount as a donation to both of our high schools — both Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights — as well as everyday breakfast and coffee delivery from my restaurant, if you would just come home and put on these colors right here. Come on home, Trav! Come home, put these colors on and rock the city," MGK said while calling into New Heights.

Drake Jokingly Asks Canadian Government To Annex Buffalo

Meanwhile, Drake jokingly requested that the Canadian government annex the City of Buffalo to allow his friends living under travel restrictions to see him perform. "@canada can we make Buffalo a province for a day so my friends that can’t travel can come see me perform…just this one time,” Drake wrote on Instagram. The It's All A Blur - Big As The What? Tour is scheduled to arrive in Buffalo next week. The tour, featuring Lil Durk and J. Cole, is an extension of the tour Drake did last year with 21 Savage.

Buffalo has long been used as "not Canada" by various entities. When COVID travel restrictions made it difficult for MLB teams to visit Toronto, the Blue Jays briefly relocated to their minor league affiliate in Buffalo for several games. Buffalo is a common tour stop for musicians due to its size and promixity to Canada. The city is around 28 miles from the Canadian border. However, the Canadian government has yet to respond to Drake's request.

