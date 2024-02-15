Pam Grier Wants To Make Drake "Blush"

Pam Grier has invited Drake to the Toronto Black Film Festival in hopes of making the rapper "blush." Grier spoke to The Canadian Press about her interest in an interview with the rapper. “He grew up on me. I want to know what magazine he was looking at when he was thinking of me. Or he wasn’t telling the truth, but I don’t know him as someone who is not truthful, so it would be interesting to ask him. He’ll blush," Grier said. Her comments referenced Drake's 2010 interview with Nardwaur, where Drizzy admitted Grier "shaped his taste in women."

Elsewhere, Grier said she made Snoop Dogg faint the first time she met him. “His heart started racing and he became overheated and over-anxious at the airport lounge and when we got on the plane to Vancouver. We started talking in the lounge, and he said, ‘Wait a minute. I gotta go to the men’s room.’ He goes into the men’s room and he faints. Security had to come in and get him and wipe him off. He told me he fainted, but I didn’t believe him," she recalled.

Is Drake Dropping A "Rich Baby Daddy" Video?

Meanwhile, Drake could be dropping a music video for "Rich Baby Daddy". At least that's what fans think based on the rapper's social media. Images of Sexyy Red and SZA on Drizzy's Instagram Story have led fans to believe that Drake could be hyping a potential music video for the For All The Dogs track. Featuring the two aforementioned femcees, "Rich Baby Daddy" peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. The video would drop on Valentine's Day.

Of course, Drake will be eager to steer the conversation around him back towards his music. In recent days, social media has been rife with content relating to a reported leak of an alleged sex tape featuring Drake and adult actress and activist Mia Khalifa. The existence of the tape is largely unsubstantiated but the topic has gone viral regardless. Neither party has openly addressed the rumors at this time.

