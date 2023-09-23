Doe Boy And Skilla Baby Are Ruthless On “Smack Sh*t”

The Ohio rap scene is one of the more underrated hot spots for rap talent. Quite a few stars were born in the blue-collar state. You have the likes of Kid Cudi, DaBaby, Trippie Redd, Latto, MGK, and of course the Bone-Thugs-N-Harmony clan. But one that gets little to no spotlight is Doe Boy. A Cleveland native, his gritty tone and brash style of rapping is something that is definitely influenced in his music.

He might not be the most technically-skilled rapper but his approach to production is very unique. This was enough to impress the likes of Future. The founder of the music group Freebandz signed Doe Boy in 2019. Since then, the trap icon has taken him under his wing and he has produced some hits over the past couple of years.

Listen To "Smack Sh*t" From Doe Boy And Skilla Baby

Future even helped the labelmate work on his last record from June, BEEZY. He co-produced that project with the Clevelander and it boasted tons of big names. Now, Doe Boy is back in the studio, this time with up-and-comer, Skilla Baby. Michigan and Ohio talents collide for this nasty and grimy single, "Smack Sh*t."

