Drake Linked To Streamer Accused Of Exploiting Minors For Revenge Porn

Drake is on the of a PR nightmare. The rapper was in the process of moving on from the Kendrick Lamar battle, and doing so effectively. He dropped "100 Gigs" of content for fans, and teased a collab album with PARTYNEXTDOOR. Unfortunately, dirt from the rapper's past has been dug up. Drake went on a Kick stream with a woman who goes by the name Snoh. The rapper has given Snoh shout outs in the past, and urged fans to give her a follow. The streamer, however, has been accused of coercing and manipulating minors into performing sexual acts.

Snoh has been accused of making "revenge porn" in which she convinces girls to show off parts of their body on a stream, and then records them without consent. There are allegations that the streamer does this with underage girls as well, but again, nothing has been proven. What has been proven, though, is the fact that Snoh and Drake seemingly have a good relationship. Drake has urged people to follow the streamer's account, and has even appeared on streams himself. One such stream, which was deleted but was subsequently dug up by fans, is not a good look.

Drake Has Urged Fans To Follow The Kick Streamer

Drake appears on the stream with Snoh and a girl who is clearly identified as 18 years old. The clip in isolation is harmless, as the girl and her friend attempt to determine if it's really Drake or someone who looks like him. In the context of what Snoh has been accused of, though, it's alarming. The Twitter profile sum_offfff posted the aforementioned clip of Drake. The profile also dug up footage of Snoh coercing a number of different people to show off their bodies on camera. It's pretty damning.