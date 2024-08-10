Drake Unveils Massive Renovation Plans For Private Jet "Air Drake"

Yes, the one Rick Ross clowned.

Drake is making big moves. The rapper dropped "100 gigs" of unreleased material, and frankly, we're still sifting through it all. One of the most unexpected pieces of material in the drop, though, pertained to the rapper's private jet. Drake is planning to give a massive facelift to the aircraft he's been riding around in for the last decade. A facelift that will include changing the reference to his iconic 2015 mixtape If You're Reading This It's Too Late on the bottom of the plan. Instead of reading: "If you're reading this we left," it will read: "Chances are she's onboard." Heartbreak Drake in full effect.

This is not the first time the rapper has made changes to "Air Drake." In 2013, the late Virgil Abloh added a cloud pattern on the exterior. Another reference to an album: Nothing Was the Same. The new version of the PJ is going to feature a darker shade of blue, however. In keeping with the sky analogy, it will look less like a cloudy day and more like an overcast evening. Oddly enough, "Air Drake" has been a subject that generates controversy in the past. The rapper was criticized by the public when he was took a few short flights on his jet in 2022. The shortest of these flights was 7 minutes.

Drake Has Been Criticized For Taking Short Flights

Drake responded to the criticism by noting that he's not organizing these flights. There are meant to be for maintenance and convenience with regards to upkeep of the jet. "This is just them moving planes to whatever airport they are being stored at for anyone who was interested in the logistics," he explained on Instagram. "Nobody takes that flight." This was around the same time that Taylor Swift was catching heat for her perceived overuse use of private jets as well. The rapper's explanation was deemed unsatisfying by many, but it eventually blew over.

The most recent controversy surrounding "Air Drake" stemmed from the rapper's beef with Rick Ross. The two men traded bars and social media insults, and Rozay decided to provide some background on Drake's jet. He told Instagram followers that the jet was made in 1996, and warned Drake to be careful when he flies since the aircraft is so old. The weirdest part of the back and forth is that Ross eventually had a flight malfunction of his own. He was forced to crash land his own private jet on May 3. The MMG boss took the situation in stride, though. "My jet just crashed," he jokingly tweeted. "Drake OvO F16 fighter jet just shot us down."