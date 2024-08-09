Drake Swoops In To Save Italian Soccer Club From Going Bankrupt

The Venezia FC owner made the call to Drizzy's Chief Brand Officer.

Over these last few days, Drake has been the talk of the town. After going silent following the Kendrick Lamar battle, aside from some lackluster guest performances, he shook the hip-hop community's foundation in a good way. Out of the blue, he dropped off over 100 GB of files via 100gigs.org. On the site, there are hundreds of files that include BTS footage across the last several years, alternate album covers, and three new songs. "It's Up", featuring Young Thug and 21 Savage, "Red Blue Green", and "Housekeeping Knows" with Latto, were all included. The first of them sees 21 and Drizzy potentially firing off shots at Lamar and A$AP Rocky, adding more drama to those feuds. Now, Drake is taking more W's by helping an Italian soccer club financially speaking.

According to TMZ Sports, Venice's Venezia FC team is a big deal, having been around since 1907 and a force in the Serie B division. Unfortunately, though, due to the dishing out the big bucks, they have slowly been suffering. Because of this they have been staring bankruptcy in the face and have been close to dropping down to Serie D. So, with them running out of options, Venezia FC's owner, Brad Katsuyama asked Matte Babel for a massive favor.

Drake Donates Tens Of Millions Of Dollars

These two are close friends, and Babel happens to be a part of Drake's team, specifically the Chief Brand Officer and on the management team. "He laid out the problem, simply -- Venezia needs to raise ten million euros in a couple weeks, and then at least thirty million euros in a few months, or the club will go bankrupt", Babel said. So, him, Drake, and Katsuyama were able to work things out. Apparently, in about two weeks, all three men were able to negotiate a $40 million donation through a handful of North American investors. Now, Venezia FC is doing much better. TMZ says that new talent and facilities are in the works with the investments looking to be finished by the 2027-2028 season.