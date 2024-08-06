Drake Follows IG Account Hinting At "Round Two" Of Kendrick Lamar Battle

Something's brewing in the 6...

Drake is doing something. The rapper followed a mysterious Instagram account, and hours later, 100 GB of new material was released. New music, unreleased footage, alternate artwork, the works. It's a dream come true for Drake fans, dating back to 2020. The thing that has us on the edge of our seats, though, is what the rapper has done since dropping 100 GBs on our head tops. Instead of laying low again, he has decided to follow another mystery account. Instead of teasing new material, though, the account seems to hint at "round 2" of a notable "fight."

The account is titled "Indigo Child," and doesn't have a ton of followers. It's the bio that really proves to be the only thing out of the ordinary. The information provided by the account seems to reference the 6 God's recent 100 GB dump, and hint at more to come. "First account made some people anxious," the bio reads. "Here we go again round 2 'FIGHT.'" Fans were definitely confused by the rollout for the 100 GBs release. The "round 2" could technically refer to a second drop of material, but it's the "fight" part that speaks volumes. Drake knows what following an account with such an inflammatory bio will hint at, and he's playing along.

One Of Drake's Mutuals Teases An Upcoming "Fight"

Fans have been waiting for Drake to resume the Kendrick Lamar battle since the tepid response to the "Heart Part 6" diss. It was generally agreed upon that the 6 God fumbled the ball with that one, but it was also noted that there could be more to come. DJ Akademiks all but confirmed it during a stream in July. "It's really never over," the DJ noted. "I can't wait to hear the first sneak diss." Ak started to delve into more detail, but he decided to cut it off. "Matter of fact," he said, before stopping. "I won't even tell y'all what I heard."