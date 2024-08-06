Drake Follows IG Account Hinting At "Round Two" Of Kendrick Lamar Battle

Milwaukee Bucks v Toronto Raptors - Game Four
TORONTO, ONTARIO - MAY 21: Rapper Drake reacts in game four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 21, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.
Something's brewing in the 6...

Drake is doing something. The rapper followed a mysterious Instagram account, and hours later, 100 GB of new material was released. New music, unreleased footage, alternate artwork, the works. It's a dream come true for Drake fans, dating back to 2020. The thing that has us on the edge of our seats, though, is what the rapper has done since dropping 100 GBs on our head tops. Instead of laying low again, he has decided to follow another mystery account. Instead of teasing new material, though, the account seems to hint at "round 2" of a notable "fight."

The account is titled "Indigo Child," and doesn't have a ton of followers. It's the bio that really proves to be the only thing out of the ordinary. The information provided by the account seems to reference the 6 God's recent 100 GB dump, and hint at more to come. "First account made some people anxious," the bio reads. "Here we go again round 2 'FIGHT.'" Fans were definitely confused by the rollout for the 100 GBs release. The "round 2" could technically refer to a second drop of material, but it's the "fight" part that speaks volumes. Drake knows what following an account with such an inflammatory bio will hint at, and he's playing along.

One Of Drake's Mutuals Teases An Upcoming "Fight"

Fans have been waiting for Drake to resume the Kendrick Lamar battle since the tepid response to the "Heart Part 6" diss. It was generally agreed upon that the 6 God fumbled the ball with that one, but it was also noted that there could be more to come. DJ Akademiks all but confirmed it during a stream in July. "It's really never over," the DJ noted. "I can't wait to hear the first sneak diss." Ak started to delve into more detail, but he decided to cut it off. "Matter of fact," he said, before stopping. "I won't even tell y'all what I heard."

Furthermore, industry veterans like Ice Cube asserted that the battle could resume at any time. In June, Cube went on the Big Pod with Shaq and told Kendrick Lamar to stay ready. He felt that Lamar had won the battle up to that point, but noted that the story is far from finished. "[It] don't mean Drake cant get off the canvas," the rapper noted. "If I was Kendrick I'd stay cocked and loaded…." We're very curious what the 6 God's next move will be.

