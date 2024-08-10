Drake Shows Love To His Streaming Fans, Drops Off "100 GIGS" EP

It was bound to happen at some point. Drake has just put "It's Up," "Blue Green Red", and "Housekeeping Knows", aka 100 GIGS , on DSPs. All three songs were a part of 100 GB of numerous files, videos, and random clips that the Canadian icon decided to share with the world. All of this is available on 100gigs.org, a site he launched on August 6 . As of now, we aren't really sure what Drake's plan is right now by releasing all of this content. Sure, he supposedly took the time to respond to A$AP Rocky's subliminals on "It's Up". But as far as we can tell, none of his bars were digs at Kendrick Lamar .

21 Savage did seem to have his sights set on him on the track we just mentioned, though. The only slight indicator that shows that something is possibly brewing is an IG account that Drake follows. It goes by indigochild369 and in the user's bio it reads, "First account made some people anxious. Here we go again round 2 "'FIGHT'". That message presumably alludes to the plottttwiistttttt page that Drake put together during this 100gigs.org rollout. This could all be a ploy to try and get under Lamar's skin, which is something Drake did plenty of during "round one". Obviously, though he would be quite foolish to do that again based on the results. But yes, as it stands, Drake is doing what he does best with this 100 GIGS release, and these next few weeks will be interesting to monitor.