Drake Drops 100GB Of Unreleased Content Including 3 New Songs

Drake teamed up with Young Thug, 21 Savage, and Latto on the new songs.

Drake has shared 100 gigabytes of new material, which includes three previously unreleased songs, plenty of behind-the-scenes content, and more. The three tracks include "It's Up," "Blue Green Red," and "Housekeeping Knows." Young Thug and 21 Savage make an appearance on the first song while Latto pops up on the last. OVO Sound posted a link to a website containing all of the new material, featuring numerous folders full of files on Tuesday. There are clips from the set for his iconic "Hotline Bling" music video, various studio sessions, and more.

The surprise release has fans on social media ecstatic. "BROS JUST FEEDING US BANGERS FOR FREE. DRAKE’S THROWAWAYS COULD FEED A WHOLE NATION." one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another fan remarked: "Drake is insane for this in the best way." Not everyone on social media was excited about how much content was shared. "Not trying to hate but no way he just has 100 GB worth of finished songs to release for free," one user wrote while sharing Young Thug's iconic tweet: "Boy slow down dropping all that BS music..."

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake and Rapper 21 Savage perform onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

It's been a busy year for Drake. The new drop comes after his viral feud with Kendrick Lamar which saw him release several diss tracks aimed at the Compton rapper including "The Heart Part 6," "Family Matters," and "Push Ups." Many hip-hop fans felt he lost the battle when Lamar countered with the hit song, "Not Like Us." Additionally, Drake teamed up with Camila Cabello and Sexyy Red for collaborations in recent months.

