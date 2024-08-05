Drake & Lil Yachty Get Approval To Drop "Supersoak," But There's A Catch

We wonder how much Drake and Lil Yachty love this collab, because if the duo or their fans are really that excited, this solution seems easy.

Drake and Lil Yachty's leaked and Kai Cenat-premiered collaboration " S.O.D. (Supersoak)" might just see the light of day... under one condition. The social media creator behind the sample used for the track, Mr. Hotspot, recently spoke on the sample clearance issues that Yachty revealed during a Flagrant podcast appearance, which is what led the Atlanta rapper and pop-psych-rock creative to leak the song in the first place. During a TikTok livestream, Hotspot revealed that he would be down to clear the sample if the duo made a clean and kid-friendly version of the track, as his religious views are what apparently made him refrain from clearing the sample originally.

"It’ll be good for both of their brands," Mr. Hotspot said of this ultimatum for Lil Yachty and Drake's latest team-up track, "Supersoak." "I’m blessed to work with children so we just gotta make it clean for them. We don’t need no children getting whooped cause they said this or that, you understand? It’s the children who really running these views up. So if we make sure both verses clean everybody coming clean, everybody gonna benefit."

Mr. Hotspot Will Clear Drake & Lil Yachty's Collab Under One Condition

"I sent a song to Kai to leak," Lil Yachty had told Andrew Schulz and company on the Flagrant podcast concerning this Drake collab. "We couldn't get the sample cleared, so I just let Kai play it." "But it’s everywhere," he added when speaking of how they might never be able to release it officially. Of course, this new condition opens that avenue up, but considering that Mr. Hotspot only recently sent them a clean version of the sample, it would most likely take a while to come out. "He went down, like, a Christian path," Yachty said of Hotspot. "I don't even think we got into money. He was just like, 'No.' It was crazy."

Meanwhile, someone else with some issues with "Supersoak" is Soulja Boy, who thinks he caught some strays on the leaked version. "Drake, you up here talking about some S.O.D. super soak," he ranted on social media. "Boy, stop playing wit me, boy. That better be a f***ing shout out, n***a. You better keep that s**t light, my boy. This your first and only warning."

