Drake & Lil Yachty's New Song Draws Mixed Reactions

Could Drake drop a joint album with Lil Yachty next?

Drake might be coming back with new music soon. After a first half of 2024 that the Toronto rapper would probably like to forget, it seems that he's trying to get himself back on track. Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat previewed a new Drake song, featuring frequent collaborator Lil Yachty. Cenat and Drake are friends, with Cenat often supporting his new music by playing it on streams. Drake shouted him out on the track "First Person Shooter" with J. Cole, though not by name.

Drake and Yachty have collaborated a lot in recent years. Yachty appeared on the For All The Dogs track "Another Late Night," released last year. Yachty also has production credits on For All The Dogs and the Grammy-nominated Her Loss, Drake's joint album with 21 Savage. Drake cited Yachty's influence as why For All The Dogs became what it did. Fans had a lot to say about the new snippet, which is currently untitled.

Drake & Lil Yachty Song On Kai Cenat's Twitch Stream

"Man Drake saving the summer once again," said one Instagram user. Another took the new snippet as an opportunity to make fun of Kendrick Lamar fans. "Meanwhile Kenny fans still listening to that burnt out ahh track," the user said. If nothing else, Stephen Curry agrees with Lamar's hit "Not Like Us" being "burnt out." Some fans did not want to hear Yachty appear on the song. "Nahhhh we didn’t need lil boat on this one," and "Song is fire without yachty part!!" said two other users. Lil Yachty has often divided opinion, and this latest snippet is no different.