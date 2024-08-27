Where Has Drake Been Since “The Heart Part 6”?

Amid a hundred gigabytes of new content and a whole lot of speculation, here's all you need to know about Drake's post-Kendrick Lamar beef moves.

"I don't want to diss you anymore," Drake decried as his white-flag-waving moment on his final Kendrick Lamar diss, "The Heart Part 6." Their battle was an intense and overwhelming one that fans haven't even slightly stopped debating over. Ever since that song signaled the end of the back-and-forth, though, hip-hop culture has spent countless hours theorizing about what the Toronto superstar will do next. Thanks to some recent new activity and a potential second chapter to this saga on the way, we wanted to look back at how we got here.

Furthermore, here's every important update you need to know about what Drake did, experienced, expressed, and allegedly took action about following the end of the Kendrick Lamar battle. Whether it's new musical material, shady messages, unfortunate developments, rumored decisions, or accusations regarding his questionable movement, there's a lot to get into. It seems like the 6ix God is building up towards something big in this aftermath. So let's see if this history can help us guess as to what will come next.

The Embassy Shooting & Trespassers (May 7-9, 2024)

The Kendrick Lamar battle's epilogue started on its worst foot to date. Unidentified suspects shot at Drake's mansion, also known as The Embassy, in the wee hours of May 7, just two days after "The Heart Part 6" released. One of his security guards was struck in the attack and recovered in the hospital, and we never got confirmation that he was in his home when it happened. Over the next two days, authorities also apprehended two trespassers on the property in separate incidents. Despite speculation, authorities have not found any evidence that this connects to the Kendrick Lamar battle in any way at press time.

Drake Re-Lists Beverly Hills Mansion (Sometime In May 2024, Hit News Cycle On May 10)

During the aforementioned security breaches at The Embassy, news broke that Drake re-listed his Beverly Hills mansion for $88 million. News reports on this matter suggest that this occurred the week before May 10. As you'll see below, this was not the only significant property update concerning Drizzy during this beef's aftermath.

The Embassy's Third Trespasser (May 11, 2024)

The Embassy faced a third trespasser on its property in almost as many days. Guards tackled a man who reportedly didn't cause too much trouble, and at press time, the specific details around this unprompted visit remain unknown. For that matter, the same goes for the other trespassing incidents that Drake suffered.

Drake Officially Exits The Battle (May 12, 2024)

Via his Instagram Story, Drake let his fans know that he was officially done with his feud with Kendrick Lamar and company. "Good times. Summer vibes up next," he captioned a picture of a lone samurai facing a massive army. Let's see what else these summer vibes consisted of for Aubrey Graham in the months that followed.

Drake's First Post-Beef Public Appearance With Toronto's New WNBA Team (May 23, 2024)

For the first time since the battle ended, Drake popped out in public to celebrate his home city of Toronto finally getting a WNBA team. He attended a press conference at a downtown hotel in the 6ix, which also hosted Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The team will reportedly begin to play in the league in 2026.

"U My Everything" With Sexyy Red (May 24, 2024)

Drake's first post-beef musical release was on Sexyy Red's "U My Everything" from her In Sexyy We Trust project. Most notably, it featured him rapping over the "BBL Drizzy" diss beat Metro Boomin produced to spite him. This was the first of at least a couple of instances of a narrative spin dividing fans, disagreeing over whether or not this was a compelling and flex-worthy move or a corny attempt at an Eminem 8 Mile moment, instead.

Confirmation Of $15 Million Texas Move-In (May 24, 2024)

Drake had previously announced that he finally found a house in one of his second homes in the United States: Texas. In May, we officially got confirmation that he purchased a $15 million ranch in the state. The 37-year-old even seemed to film a music video there, which may have ended up becoming the footage for his Latto collab that landed later in the summer.

Drake Pops Out At 21 Savage's Toronto Show (May 27, 2024)

Drake's first concert appearance after the Kendrick Lamar battle was at 21 Savage's Toronto tour stop for his American Dream trek. There, he proclaimed that his Her Loss partner owns the 6ix, welcoming him as one of their own. Throughout this post-beef tale, 21 is definitely one of The Boy's most firm supporters in the rap game.

"Wah Gwan Delilah" With Snowd4y (June 3)

One of Drake's most divisive and clowned-upon musical releases this summer was this cut with Toronto content creator Snowd4y. As you can see by its title, it's a cover of the Plain White T's "Hey There Delilah" with some slang flips and intense auto-tuning. For some, it's the silliest and most cringe-worthy thing you've heard this year but you can't deny that we all needed a laugh and something more lightly cheeky. Whether that laughter is with him or at him is up to you.

Drake Becomes The First Artist To Surpass 100 Billion Spotify Streams (June 18, 2024)

Drake continued to be one of the most dominant artists in the music industry despite Kendrick Lamar's victory. But did anyone really expect him not to be? It was no surprise when the OVO mogul became the first artist in Spotify history to garner over 100 billion streams across all credits. Kendrick may have the streaming crown when it comes to their diss tracks, but there's a whole catalog of hits that are miles ahead.

"HOT UPTOWN" & "Uuugly" With Camila Cabello (June 28, 2024)

After many teases and even a supposed release push-back due to the feud, Drake and Camila Cabello finally showed off their chemistry... Or half of it. "HOT UPTOWN" is a bouncy duet, but "Uuugly" is his solo interlude off of her new album C,XOXO. Fans got the "summer vibes" they were promised, and as you'll read further down, there was even more on the way.

Drake Seems To Cosign Rick Ross Vancouver Attack (June 30, 2024)

One of the most controversial post-beef moments occurred when Rick Ross played "Not Like Us" at a Vancouver festival, prompting Drake fans to confront him about it. He dismissed them, resulting in a brawl between both entourages. Much to the dismay or approval of many hip-hop figures and other commentators, Rozay's former collaborator liked a post on Instagram about the incident, insinuating that he was happy to see him face the consequences of playing around with his name in his country.

Michael Rubin's White Party (July 4, 2024)

The day that Kendrick Lamar dropped the "Not Like Us" music video, Drake was too busy partying with a whole lot of celebrities. Many folks debated whether or not he looked defeated and aged when pictures from the bash emerged. Nevertheless, it was probably a welcome break from all the drama. Rubin would later go on to reveal some details about the event, including his decision to ban Kendrick's aforementioned West Coast banger from playing.

"Rap Is A Joke" (July 13, 2024)

We haven't talked about them for the most part, but Drake had a lot of social media posts possibly referring to the beef in its aftermath. Among the most controversial was a picture of him wearing a shirt that read "Rap Is A Joke." Whether this was an intentional message or just a shoutout to that brand, fans still thought that they were questionable words from a rap beef loser.

The Embassy Faces A Flood (July 16, 2024)

If you needed proof that Kendrick Lamar and Drake fans alike turned every little irrelevant thing into a discussion about the battle, look no further than this. When The Embassy flooded due to a torrential storm, the hate and love flowed almost as quickly as the muddy water crept through his doors and windows. We don't really know the extent of the damage that this caused, but it was still a textbook hater moment on fans' behalf during this battle's aftermath.

ScHoolboy Q Accuses Drake Of Shutting Down His Toronto Show (July 17, 2024)

ScHoolboy Q caused an uproar online after claiming that Drake was partially but nonetheless directly responsible for his canceled show in Toronto. For what it's worth, Roddy Ricch spoke on not being allowed back into Canada weeks before, and SiR also had his show canceled in the city weeks after. While Q was the only one to accuse OVO directly, none of these accusations or incidents actually link back to that camp at press time. Perhaps we will never know what caused these travel issues.

50 Cent Link-Up In Toronto (July 20, 2024)

One of Drake's biggest hip-hop supporters during and after his beef is 50 Cent. They linked up to party in Toronto over the summer after Fif's various praises of Champagne Papi's beef performance. The G-Unit mogul even teased that they would work together on something, which led many fans to blast 50 for betraying Kendrick Lamar in their eyes, as they're both a part of Dr. Dre's music career family tree.

Kai Cenat Leaks Lil Yachty Collab "Supersoak" (July 23, 2024)

At Lil Yachty's request, Kai Cenat premiered an unreleased collaboration between the Let's Start Here artist and Drake titled "Supersoak." Yachty would go on to explain why the team-up would probably never come out, and his brief unfollow of his "Another Late Night" partner's IG account made many fans think that they have some beef of their own going on. Although that's probably an unlikely and misinterpreted possibility. For those unaware, the Concrete Boy had spoken on the Kendrick Lamar beef and sparked much criticism from OVO Stans as a result. Also, as we will find out later, it seems like "Supersoak" no longer features the Atlanta creative, making this leak and the subsequent narrative quite hard to get a grasp on.

"Sideways" & "Healing" With Gordo (July 26, 2024)

Drake's next musical release comprised of two tracks on producer Gordo's (formerly Carnage) album DIAMANTE. They recall some of the work that they did together on 2022's Honestly, Nevermind, engaging in some breezy house sounds and gentle vocal melodies. More summer vibes had arrived, and fans were quite appreciative of the results.

Ebro Claims Conductor Williams Collab Album Is On The Way (July 31, 2024)

Ebro In The Morning held some very interesting claims, with its titular host and Peter Rosenberg hinting at Drake's next move. Apparently, he has an album with Conductor Williams on the way, although the "Wick Man" artist himself never confirmed this or hinted at it. They previously collaborated on the fan-favorite "8AM In Charlotte."

PARTYNEXTDOOR Collab Album Announcement At PND's Toronto Show (August 2, 2024)

However, one collab album that Drake did announce was a PARTYNEXTDOOR team-up. They revealed the news at PND's Toronto show, which means that many OVO die-hards' dreams will come true very soon. The 6ix God suggested that it will come out when it's colder outside, so maybe it will come out this fall, winter, or early in 2025. We will see.

Mustard Claims Drake & Gordo Tried To Sabotage His Album (August 4, 2024)

When Mustard dropped his Faith Of A Mustard Seed album, Drake fans clowned his relatively low sales. But the West Coast producer behind "Not Like Us" thinks that the Toronto lyricist told Gordo to drop his album on the same day to negatively affect these numbers. Ironically, DIAMANTE sold less than FOAMS, so this is just speculative animosity.

"100 GIGS" Wave No. 1: Website Launch (August 6, 2024)

Arguably Drake's biggest move since the Kendrick Lamar battle was his massive "100 GIGS" content drop via his Instagram and a new website. This included three IG-only loosies, old footage, alternate album covers, merch designs, and a whole lot more. As far as the footage itself, a lot of it showed the songwriting and recording process behind unreleased or beloved tracks, behind-the-scenes concert footage, and casual vlog clips from The Boy's earlier days. This lent extra context to some of his big hits, showed off his personable interactions with industry peers, highlighted his team's roles, and captivated fans with its access into his world.

Snoh Accusations Of Revenge Porn Surface (August 9, 2024)

Around this time, though, some very concerning accusations regarding Drake surfaced. His association with (and praise and support of) Kick streamer Snoh caused many fans to raise their eyebrows since she faces accusations of coercing minors into exposing themselves and recording revenge porn. Given all the harrowing claims that became massive angles in the Kendrick Lamar battle, this is among the more concerning Aubrey updates in the feud's aftermath.

"100 GIGS" Wave No. 1: Three-Pack Hits DSPs (August 10, 2024)

After a lot of social media hype, Drake's 100 GIGS cuts finally made it onto streaming: a Latto collab, a solo cut, and a Young Thug and 21 Savage team-up. They landed at 85, 63, and 28 respectively on the Billboard Hot 100, and held at least a few bars that fans thought hinted towards more leftover disses against his many rap rivals. As you'll read very soon, this became even more apparent thanks to what came out a couple of weeks later...

Fuerza Regida Member Claims Drake Is Starting A New Record Label (Hit News Cycles Around August 12, Interview Published July 18, 2024)

In mid-August, Drake fans looked back at Bootleg Kev's interview with Jesús Ortíz Paz of Fuerza Regida and found some very interesting claims. Paz, also known as JOP, claimed that the 6ix God started a new record label called PFL in collaboration with the Mexican group's label and Chino Pacas. Perhaps we will hear The Boy over some corridos soon.

"Buffalo Freestyle" With Benny The Butcher Drops & Disappears (August 23)

In other music-related news, Benny The Butcher finally dropped his long-awaited Drake collab "Buffalo Freestyle" on his Buffalo Butch, Vol. 1 EP. However, the track disappeared from streaming services very quickly, seemingly due to a UMG copyright strike. As such, it seems like the Griselda affiliate was right in once assuming that it would never see the light of day, although we don't know the reason why at press time.

"100 GIGS" Wave No. 2 (August 23)

Drake updated "100 GIGS" in even more dramatic fashion, with another new three-pack (including the aforementioned and Lil Yachty-less "Supersoak") and loads of new content. Some of these new clips, such as Kanye West at OVO Fest 2013 and J. Cole buying Born Sinner CDs with his "First Person Shooter" partner, were already in the public discourse. Most importantly, these new tracks – including a Playboi Carti collab – contained even more obvious and pointed "sumbiminals" against the many rappers that formed part of 2024's rap feud.

Drake Claims He Will "Win Game 2" In Beef With Kendrick Lamar & Co. (August 25)

Most recently, Drake posted a video of Rasheed Wallace saying that his team will "win Game 2," sending fans into a frenzy at the thought of another battle with Kendrick Lamar and company. While he deleted this IG Story soon after, the message was clear. We still don't know exactly how specific Drake wants to go, or what "100 GIGS" could lead up to. But one thing is clear: he doesn't just want to stick around. Champagne Papi wants to dominate the conversation and make his connections to the entire rap world very clear. To see what else comes in this boastful timeline, stick around on HNHH.