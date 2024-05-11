Drake's Security Tackles Yet Another Alleged Trespasser In Front Of His Toronto Home

BYCaroline Fisher231 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

A third unwanted visitor stopped by Drake's house today.

It's no secret that Drake's been dealing with some serious security issues at his Toronto home in recent days. Today, unfortunately, yet another alleged trespasser paid him a visit. In new clips and photos obtained by TMZ, the rapper's security is seen restraining a man on his front lawn, with a knee on his back to prevent him from escaping.

An eyewitness told the outlet that he saw the scene unfold while taking a bike ride around the neighborhood. According to them, two guards tackled the man just a couple of hours ago. Reportedly, the alleged attempted trespasser didn't give the guards too much trouble. At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly who the man is, or what he was planning to do at Drizzy's house. Luckily, it doesn't appear as though he made it past the gates.

Read More: Drake Relists Beverly Hills Mansion After Recent Security Issues

Drake's Security Restrains Alleged Trespasser

It's already been a busy week for Drake's security team. This is the third alleged trespasser they've dealt with. The first was on Wednesday when a man was held at the front gate by guards until police arrived. Reportedly, he claimed to be there simply "to see Drake." The second was the following day, when another man was sent to the hospital after a run-in with his team. The specifics of that incident have yet to be revealed, though he was reportedly spotted arguing with a few guards before authorities arrived on the scene.

Drama in Drizzy's Bridle Path neighborhood started even before the trespasser issue, however, with a shooting taking place nearby at the beginning of this week. Again, details of the situation remain murky. It's been reported that one of his guards was hospitalized for multiple bullet wounds and was in serious condition following the shooting. What do you think of Drake's security team reprimanding a third alleged attempted trespasser on the rapper's front lawn today? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Drake Accused Of Stealing Bars From Twitter (Just Like Kendrick Lamar)

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration ConcertMusicDrake’s Security Intercepts Alleged Attempted Intruder At His Toronto Home3.7K
Toronto Raptors Victory Parade &amp; RallyMusicDrake Gets Second Trespasser At His Toronto Home In Two Days7.4K
Michael Loccisano/Getty ImagesMusicDrake Soda Burglar Returns To Hidden Hills Mansion152
Onyx Concert After PartyMusicDrake Relists Beverly Hills Mansion After Recent Security Issues5.1K