Drake's Security Tackles Yet Another Alleged Trespasser In Front Of His Toronto Home

It's no secret that Drake's been dealing with some serious security issues at his Toronto home in recent days. Today, unfortunately, yet another alleged trespasser paid him a visit. In new clips and photos obtained by TMZ, the rapper's security is seen restraining a man on his front lawn, with a knee on his back to prevent him from escaping.

An eyewitness told the outlet that he saw the scene unfold while taking a bike ride around the neighborhood. According to them, two guards tackled the man just a couple of hours ago. Reportedly, the alleged attempted trespasser didn't give the guards too much trouble. At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly who the man is, or what he was planning to do at Drizzy's house. Luckily, it doesn't appear as though he made it past the gates.

Drake's Security Restrains Alleged Trespasser

It's already been a busy week for Drake's security team. This is the third alleged trespasser they've dealt with. The first was on Wednesday when a man was held at the front gate by guards until police arrived. Reportedly, he claimed to be there simply "to see Drake." The second was the following day, when another man was sent to the hospital after a run-in with his team. The specifics of that incident have yet to be revealed, though he was reportedly spotted arguing with a few guards before authorities arrived on the scene.

Drama in Drizzy's Bridle Path neighborhood started even before the trespasser issue, however, with a shooting taking place nearby at the beginning of this week. Again, details of the situation remain murky. It's been reported that one of his guards was hospitalized for multiple bullet wounds and was in serious condition following the shooting. What do you think of Drake's security team reprimanding a third alleged attempted trespasser on the rapper's front lawn today? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

