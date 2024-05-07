Shooting In Drake's Bridle Path Neighborhood Leaves One Man Seriously Injured

Drake wasn't harmed in the incident.

Police surrounded Drake’s mansion in The Bridle Path neighborhood of Toronto, early Tuesday, after a shooting took place outside the home that Kendrick Lamar featured on the cover art to his latest diss track against the rapper, "Not Like Us." CBC News reports one man has been taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Drake was unharmed.

The shooting took place around 2:10 AM, local time, and the suspect fled in a vehicle. Police have yet to provide a description of the vehicle and the identity of the victim remains unclear. No further details have been announced.

Drake & His Son Attend Toronto Raptors Game

TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 27: Drake, in his seats with his best friend and his little guy. Raptors vs Los Angeles Clippers in 1st half action of NBA regular season play at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto Star (Rick Madonik/TORONTO STAR/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Kendrick Lamar dropped the "Not Like Us" on Saturday afternoon, following the previous night's "Meet The Grahams" diss. On the song, he accused Drake of being a pedophile and edited several sex offender markers onto a picture of his house for the cover art. He raps: "They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs / And Party at the party playin' with his nose now / And Baka got a weird case, why is he around? / Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles." Drake fired back on Sunday night with his latest song, "The Heart Part 6." On the track, he denied having inappropriate relations with anyone under-age and fired back at Lamar while claiming he set him up with false information.

Drake Unharmed In The Shooting

According to The Canadian Press, Drake purchased his Bridle Path property back in 2015. He references the neighborhood on his 2021 album, Certified Lover Boy, with the song, "7AM on Bridle Path." Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and the shooting on HotNewHipHop.

[Via]

