Drake’s Security Intercepts Alleged Attempted Intruder At His Toronto Home

It's been an undoubtedly hectic week for Drake already, as fans continue to react to his explosive rap beef with Kendrick Lamar. Unfortunately, however, even more chaos was added to the mix this morning. According to TMZ, authorities were called to the performer's Toronto residence over a man who allegedly attempted to gain access to his home.

It remains unclear who the man was, or what exactly he was planning to do at Drake's house, but he reportedly said he was there "to see Drake." Security intercepted him at the front gate before he made it onto the property, and held him until police arrived. Once they got there, the man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act. It's unconfirmed whether or not Drizzy was home at the time of the alleged attempted trespassing.

Read More: UMG Denies Intervening In Drake And Kendrick Lamar Battle

Attempted Trespasser Apprehended At Drake's Toronto Home

Drake attends "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

TMZ also reports that there's been an increase in security around the general vicinity of Drake's home in recent days. This is likely due to a shooting that took place in his Bridle Path neighborhood earlier this week. Reportedly, the shooting left one man, a security guard for Drake, seriously injured. The guard later underwent surgery for his multiple bullet wounds. Witnesses allegedly described the incident as a "drive-by shooting," per the Toronto Sun. It's unconfirmed whether or not he was home during the incident.

While it looks like Drake has dealt with a great deal of drama on the homestead as of late, he fortunately was not injured in either of the incidents. What do you think of a man attempting to gain access to Drake's Toronto home? Are you surprised? What about security in his Bridle Path neighborhood ramping up in recent days? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Claims New Drake-Kendrick Lamar Diss Was Delayed After Shooting

[Via]