Home intruder
- CrimeKat Von D Left Frightened By Home Intruder Who Used Her BathroomKat Von D went through a traumatic experience on Saturday.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeEminem's Home Intruder Gets Time Served & ProbationEminem is reportedly okay with the outcome. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureJohnny Depp's House Broken Into By Homeless ManThe man ended up using Depp's shower and even made himself a drink.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJoe Montana Subdued Home-Intruder Who Tried To Kidnap GrandchildJoe Montana found himself in a bizarre and frightening situation on SaturdayBy Alexander Cole
- MusicEminem Faces Off With Home Intruder While His Security Sleeps: ReportEminem had a bit of a face-off with a home intruder earlier this month.By Rose Lilah
- CrimeXXXTentacion’s Mom’s Alleged Stalker Has Been ChargedXXXTentacion's mother's alleged stalker has officially been criminally charged after breaking into her home and allegedly stalking her for months.By Lynn S.
- MusicRihanna’s LA House Gets Swarmed By Police After Alarm TriggeredRihanna's home was invaded by police on Monday after the alarm went off, but it was all an accident.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicRich The Kid's Wife Accuses Tori Brixx Of Allegedly Setting Up Home InvasionRich The Kid's estranged wife thinks his girlfriend Tori Brixx has to do with his hospitalization.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRihanna’s Home Intruder Charged With Felony Stalking & BurglaryThe man who broke into Rihanna's home last week is facing 3 felony charges.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicRihanna's L.A. Home Broken Into By Man Who Stayed The NightPolice were dispatched to Rihanna's home this morning. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicLil Pump Reportedly Arrested For Firing Gun In His HomePump is reportedly in juvenile detention hall right now. By Aron A.