Kai Cenat is one of the most popular streamers on the planet, and has been for a while now. Whether it's his livestreams with celebrities or his usual fan engagement, his followers always have a reason to tune in... As long as they respect his boundaries.

Sadly, the Bronx content creator recently took to his livestream to recount an unfortunate fan experience he allegedly went through. In a clip obtained by The Shade Room from @scubaryan_ on Twitter, he revealed a fan broke into his house to deliver his favorite snacks and scare him in his sleep in the process.

"Chat, I never told y'all this," Kai Cenat remarked on his livestream. "Imagine you sleep – gang, I woke up to a n***a looking over me saying, 'Kai, what's up, bro? How you doing, bro?' Word on my mother, I almost clapped him. But God was with me, n***a. The n***a probably, like, 17, gang. Gang, this n***a had Arizona, grapes, strawberry shortcake, CapriSun, in a bag. He said, 'Bro, this is all your favorite things. I came to deliver this for you, bro.' Chat, I really woke up to somebody in my room, gang. I woke up, I jumped up. I'm looking around, grabbed my gun. I said, 'Who you?'"

It's unclear from the clip below if Cenat further elaborated on what happened in this situation and how it resolved. Either way, it was a pretty scary moment that is something celebrities, especially those on social media, always have to be careful with.

Kai Cenat & Kanye West Beef

Elsewhere, though, things are pretty stable for the 23-year-old. Sure, Kai Cenat continues to get hate from the supposed inventor of livestreaming, Kanye West, but that hasn't fazed him so far. In fact, the two have such a back-and-forth relationship over the past year or so that we have no idea how seriously they're taking it.

Things started with an oversized VULTURES merch box for the streamer which led to some online callouts. They got better at the Grammys this year, but now, Ye has his sights on other streamers. Amid a new look for Kai Cenat and more wild headlines like these, it's been a pretty eventful 2025. Hopefully the year resumes with no more intruders.