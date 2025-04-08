Rihanna Floors Kai Cenat After Sending Him Sweet DM Mid-Stream

BY Zachary Horvath 1016 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
rihanna
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kai Cenat attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Rihanna attends the A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
Kai Cenat has become a very likable pop culture figure thanks to his acts of kindness, something that Rihanna wanted to shout him out for.

Rihanna may be a megastar in every sense of the word, but she's been taking notice of Kai Cenat as of late. Of course, the Twitch streamer isn't some nobody. But based on the New York native's recent reaction to an appreciative DM from the singer and visionary, he was not expecting to get a text from either. Per HipHopDX, was absolutely freaking out while on stream. He didn't reveal why right away, but after a few seconds, viewers got a better idea of what was going on after playing and singing along to Rihanna's hit "Diamonds."

He then showed the messages that the Barbados native sent him to the camera and read them aloud. "Kaaaaaaiii!!! I love this," the first text said. "I know you do this all the time but the kids they genuinely love you. Great job all around man." The reason for Rihanna telling Kai this is because he recently ran into a couple of younger fans at a pizza shop. They were waiting in line with their parents and due to them showing love, he decided to pay for whatever the families ordered.

Read More: Mondaii Talks Making Feel Good Music, Writing For K. Michelle, And Being Mentored By Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

Rihanna Paris Meet-And-Greet

Overall, it's just nice to see celebrities as big as Rihanna and Kai Cenat spreading love and positivity in this world. The former was also doing something special with her loyal supporters across the pond over this past weekend. The creative mind was in Paris for Fenty Beauty event. RiRi was in attendance because she received her own mini strip of Fenty-related shops next to the Sephora store which houses a lot of her products.

Afterwards, she took some time out of her day to meet some of her fans. They were extremely ecstatic, especially because Rihanna allowed a handful of them to talk with her inside her private vehicle. People were able to get things signed and pictures taken with her as well. Similar to the Kai reaction clip, the various interactions went viral online.

Read More: Rah Digga & Mickey Factz Talk Hip Hop Academy Pendulum Ink: Lyricism, Mental Health, & Preserving The Culture

[Via] [Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
2022 YouTube Streamy Awards - Arrivals Pop Culture Kai Cenat: All About The Famed Streamer & Super Influencer 1.8K
Elliott Wilson Kai Cenat Apology Birthday Hip Hop News Pop Culture Elliott Wilson Sends Kai Cenat An Apology On His Birthday 1165
The 2023 Streamy Awards - Arrivals Relationships SZA Blocks Kai Cenat After He Shoots His Shot 4.4K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 50.9K