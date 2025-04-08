Rihanna Floors Kai Cenat After Sending Him Sweet DM Mid-Stream

Rihanna may be a megastar in every sense of the word, but she's been taking notice of Kai Cenat as of late. Of course, the Twitch streamer isn't some nobody. But based on the New York native's recent reaction to an appreciative DM from the singer and visionary, he was not expecting to get a text from either. Per HipHopDX, was absolutely freaking out while on stream. He didn't reveal why right away, but after a few seconds, viewers got a better idea of what was going on after playing and singing along to Rihanna's hit "Diamonds."
He then showed the messages that the Barbados native sent him to the camera and read them aloud. "Kaaaaaaiii!!! I love this," the first text said. "I know you do this all the time but the kids they genuinely love you. Great job all around man." The reason for Rihanna telling Kai this is because he recently ran into a couple of younger fans at a pizza shop. They were waiting in line with their parents and due to them showing love, he decided to pay for whatever the families ordered.
Rihanna Paris Meet-And-Greet
Overall, it's just nice to see celebrities as big as Rihanna and Kai Cenat spreading love and positivity in this world. The former was also doing something special with her loyal supporters across the pond over this past weekend. The creative mind was in Paris for Fenty Beauty event. RiRi was in attendance because she received her own mini strip of Fenty-related shops next to the Sephora store which houses a lot of her products.
Afterwards, she took some time out of her day to meet some of her fans. They were extremely ecstatic, especially because Rihanna allowed a handful of them to talk with her inside her private vehicle. People were able to get things signed and pictures taken with her as well. Similar to the Kai reaction clip, the various interactions went viral online.
