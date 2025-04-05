Rihanna Invites Fans Into Her Private Vehicle Following Fenty Beauty Event In Paris

Rihanna went above and beyond for her worldwide fans recently in Paris. The beauty, fashion, and musical icon was in France for a Fenty Beauty event that took place inside a Sephora store. It was a monumental moment for the Barbados born multi-hyphenate as she received her own strip at the Champs-Élysées location. It includes a cafe, hair salon, and these "Fentymatic" stations. RiRi showed up to the event as elegant as one could be. She donned a stunning gold gown from the Rick Owens Spring 2025 collection. Per The Shade Room, she coupled that with a same-colored choker. While her attire was jaw-dropping, what was even more so for the fans was that they got to have some one-on-one time with her.

After the Fenty Beauty event concluded, Rihanna invited in a handful of excited members waiting outside to take pictures, grab signatures, and etc. One girl wearing a yellow dress got to sit right next to Rih and chatted it up with her. What was said wasn't audible, but we are sure the fan was raining down compliments. Eventually, she took a picture with her and Rihanna even rested her head against the stunned fan's.

When Did Rihanna Start Fenty Beauty?

Then, a speechless male supporter sat across from the "Needed Me" artist in the private vehicle. He happened to have a Harper's Bazaar magazine which featured the R&B singer. "Check you out. You want this signed?" she asked. He was extremely polite and had nothing but positive things to say to her. He even got to hug RiRi as another clip shows above. Overall, this was just a very gracious move and one that these people will never forget, we are sure of that.

Even though the mother of two was always known for her hitmaking abilities, she's become more of a pop culture figure than anything else. That's especially so in these last eight years or so. From her Puma collaborations, her Savage X Fenty lingerie line, and more, she's truly become a powerful businesswoman through and through. Fenty Beauty has definitely been a big part of her success in this space as well and has since its debut back in September 2017.