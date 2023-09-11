SZA Blocks Kai Cenat After He Shoots His Shot

Last week, Kai Cenat had a memorable livestream with Offset. While the first viral moment came when the rapper revealed he had a friend holding his phone up for him the entire time, something else began to catch on later. When Kai brought up his significant crush on SZA, Offset decided to help him out. He gave the streamer some advice on how to shoot his shot. Offset came up with the text "I got an idea," to try and get the R&B singer's attention. Kai sent the text, but didn't get a response.

In fact, after trying a few other texts Kai Cenat received some very rough news live on stream. In a clip that's making the rounds right now, he realizes while streaming that he can no longer send the "Kill Bill" singer any more DMs on Instagram. That means that she finally caved and blocked him and his reaction isn't exactly great. Screenshots of the streamer with his jaw dropped and clips of him only able to repeat "on god" after learning the news are making the rounds online. Check out the full clip below.

Kai Cenat Gets Blocked By SZA Live On Stream

Kai Cenat is still dealing with ongoing legal troubles and controversy from a stunt he pulled last month. The streamer hosted a surprise giveaway in New York that turned into a full-on riot when fans began starting fights and destroying property. He was ultimately arrested as a result and came out later denouncing the behavior of some of his fans.

Meanwhile SZA is continuing to be one of the biggest stars of 2023. Just as the momentum of her song "Kill Bill" has started to slow down another single has taken its place in the top 10. "Snooze" rose to a new peak of number 7 on the Hot 100 on last weeks chart. What do you think of SZA blocking Kai Cenat after he shoots his shot with her? Let us know in the comment section below.

