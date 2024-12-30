A$AP Rocky Hilariously Trolls Kai Cenat With Puma Christmas Gifts

Kai's excitement was immediately crushed.

These days, A$AP Rocky has music on the back burner. That new material we are referring to is his long-awaited Don't Be Dumb project. There was some belief that it was going to release on two separate occasions this year. However, the demands have not been met and instead we will have to wait and see what 2025 brings. Sampling issues are one reason why Rocky has claimed it's taking so long for it to drop. But fans are more than tired of these excuses by now and they just want the record. We do as well, but some are also tapping out and we cannot entirely blame them.

It's a frustrating time to be a fan of the Harlem native, but hopefully we will receive Don't Be Dumb in due time. With Christmas now past us, it has us thinking how cool of a gift that would've been. But A$AP Rocky managed to deliver some more tangible items to at least one of his supporters, Kai Cenat. The streaming superstar broadcast a massive gift opening according to HipHopDX, and a few came from the rapper.

A$AP Rocky Got A Good Laugh Out Of Kai's Reaction

While unwrapping his presents, Kai was extremely excited. However, all of that joy was quickly squashed once he realized what it was. If you follow both of these men closely, you know what brands they have deals with. Rocky is connected to PUMA and Kai is with Nike. With that said, and putting two and two together, Cenat was not too pleased with his gifts.