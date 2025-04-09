Kai Cenat Helps Launch The BAPE By KidSuper Collection

The BAPE by KidSuper collection officially drops April 12, and it’s already shaking up the streetwear scene. The collab is rooted in legacy and hustle, blending BAPE’s Harajuku-born icon status with KidSuper’s bold Brooklyn flavor. It’s a full-circle moment for designer Colm Dillane, who used to sell hand-printed tees to fans outside BAPE stores. Now, he’s teaming up with the brand itself, no longer just part of the line but part of the label. With Kai Cenat leading the campaign visuals, the release feels tapped into today’s culture in all the right ways.

The collection made its first appearance at Paris Fashion Week during KidSuper’s Fall/Winter 2025 show, titled From a Place I Have Never Been. . More than just a runway presentation, it felt like a visual story. Oversized fits, bold color palettes, and comic-style packaging all worked together to reflect themes of youth, nostalgia, and imagination. The lineup includes jackets, graphic tees, custom BAPE STA sneakers, and clogs. Even the packaging adds to the narrative. Raystar also appeared in the show, adding his own creative energy to the moment.

Kai Cenat & Ray Star x Bape

Kai Cenat’s involvement adds weight. As one of the biggest names in streaming and youth culture, he brings the energy of the moment into the campaign. Alongside figures like Kayo Martin and Adam Sevani, Kai helps bring Dillane’s vision to life. The campaign is titled From the Line to the Line, referencing Dillane’s journey from hustler in the queue to designer behind the drop. That theme hits hard for anyone who’s ever waited in the cold for a pair of grails.