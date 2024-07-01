BAPE x Adidas Dame 9 Slated For This Summer: First Look

Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers - Game Six
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 02: Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks walks across the court in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game six of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 02, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
BAPE and Damian Lillard are teaming up again.

The Adidas Dame 9 is set to impress with its upcoming collaboration alongside BAPE, sporting a striking red and black color scheme accented by subtle gold details. This partnership marks a continuation of their successful collaboration on the Dame 4, which garnered widespread acclaim. BAPE, known for its iconic camo patterns and streetwear influence, brings its signature style to the Dame 9. The sneaker features BAPE's distinctive aesthetics, blending urban flair with athletic functionality. The red and black hues complement BAPE's bold design language, while the gold accents add a touch of luxury and exclusivity.

Fans can expect the Dame 9 BAPE edition to embody the spirit of both brands, combining Adidas' performance-driven design with BAPE's streetwise appeal. This collaboration is anticipated to resonate strongly with sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike, offering a unique blend of sports performance and street fashion. Stay tuned for the release of the Adidas Dame 9 BAPE colorway, sure to make waves in the sneaker community with its fusion of style and substance. Overall, this sneaker is going to be a huge hit as two powerhouses are joining forces on a classic sneaker.

Adidas Dame 9 x BAPE

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole and black midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of black and red material, with the BAPE gorilla emblem patterned throughout. Further, gold details include the three stripes logo and the BAPE logo on the heels.

Sneaker News reports that the BAPE x Adidas Dame 9 is releasing sometime this year, likely the summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

