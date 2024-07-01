BAPE x Adidas Dame 9 Slated For This Summer: First Look

BAPE and Damian Lillard are teaming up again.

The Adidas Dame 9 is set to impress with its upcoming collaboration alongside BAPE, sporting a striking red and black color scheme accented by subtle gold details. This partnership marks a continuation of their successful collaboration on the Dame 4, which garnered widespread acclaim. BAPE, known for its iconic camo patterns and streetwear influence, brings its signature style to the Dame 9. The sneaker features BAPE's distinctive aesthetics, blending urban flair with athletic functionality. The red and black hues complement BAPE's bold design language, while the gold accents add a touch of luxury and exclusivity.

Fans can expect the Dame 9 BAPE edition to embody the spirit of both brands, combining Adidas' performance-driven design with BAPE's streetwise appeal. This collaboration is anticipated to resonate strongly with sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike, offering a unique blend of sports performance and street fashion. Stay tuned for the release of the Adidas Dame 9 BAPE colorway, sure to make waves in the sneaker community with its fusion of style and substance. Overall, this sneaker is going to be a huge hit as two powerhouses are joining forces on a classic sneaker.

Adidas Dame 9 x BAPE

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole and black midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of black and red material, with the BAPE gorilla emblem patterned throughout. Further, gold details include the three stripes logo and the BAPE logo on the heels.

Sneaker News reports that the BAPE x Adidas Dame 9 is releasing sometime this year, likely the summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop.